Gaurav Gogoi Slams BJP On New Banking Laws Amendment Bill Says, ‘You Are A Servant Of The nation, Not A Servant Of Adani’

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing critique of the government during a Parliament session, questioning its major policy decisions and their impact on citizens. Citing demonetization, digital economy claims, and GST implementation, Gogoi accused the ruling party of prioritizing optics over tangible results. Here are the highlights from his speech:

Demonetization and Its Aftermath

Referring to the demonetization announcement on November 8, 2016, Gogoi said:

“Aaj se lagbhag 8 saal pehle, jab raat hi raat ek rule aaya ki 500 aur 1000 ke note gayab, uss samay desh ne dekha ki pradhan sevak aaye aur kaha ghar me shaadi hai lekin paise nahi hain.”

He accused the government of trivializing the struggles of common people who had to pledge personal belongings like mangalsutras to fund weddings during the cash crunch. Gogoi questioned:

What was achieved through demonetization after eight years?

How did it improve law and order in Jammu and Kashmir, as initially claimed?

He added saying, In 2024, during election campaigning, Gogoi referred to the impact of demonetization, stating,”In 2024, you talk about mangalsutras. Do you know that during demonetization, many women had to pawn their mangalsutras just so they could marry off their daughters? Eight years have passed, and what has been achieved? Tell me.”

Digital Economy and Cash Dependency

Countering claims that demonetization boosted digital payments, Gogoi cited RBI data:

“RBI kehta hai ki 2022-2023 mein jitna cash public ke paas hai, wo 2015-2016 se zyada hai. Log aaj bhi cash par nirbhar hain.”

He asked:

How has digital adoption improved if cash usage has increased?

Did demonetization truly reduce reliance on cash?

Relationship with China

Criticizing the government’s stance on China, Gogoi remarked: “You claim to have shown China the ‘red eye,’ but you are eager to grant visas to Chinese individuals and continue importing from China.”

He questioned the government’s claims of showing strength against China and pointed out the rising imports from the country despite tensions at the border.

What a fiery speech by Deputy Leader of Opposition Gaurav Gogoi in Parliament today on the Adani bribe scam—it left BJP members visibly rattled!

Electoral Bonds and Transparency

Gogoi also attacked the introduction of electoral bonds, highlighting opposition from RBI and criticism from the Supreme Court.

The Deputy Governors of the RBI had opposed it, yet pressure was exerted on SBI to issue electoral bonds.

He questioned:

Were electoral bonds designed to enhance transparency or to favor specific entities?

Currency Devaluation and Economic Impact

Highlighting the rupee’s depreciation, Gogoi remarked, One US dollar is now worth ₹84.97, the weakest it has ever been. Back when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat, you used to comment that a weakening currency reflects a weak government.

He asked:

Why has the rupee hit a historic low, and what is the government’s plan to stabilize it?

GST and Taxation

Criticizing GST, Gogoi claimed it disproportionately hurt small businesses and the middle class. He further questioned the disparity in tax contributions: Why do individual taxpayers bear a heavier burden compared to corporations?

Gogoi’s pointed remarks reflect growing dissatisfaction among opposition parties regarding economic policies and governance. His questions remain crucial:

What were the tangible benefits of demonetization?

How effective has the GST regime been for small businesses?

Why is there a lack of transparency in policies like electoral bonds?

The government is yet to address these concerns comprehensively, leaving citizens to wonder about the accountability of these decisions.

