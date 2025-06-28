Gautam Adani Attends The Massive Jagannath Rath Yatra In Puri, Watch

On the second day of grand Jagannath Rath Yatra, Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and his wife Priti Adani participated in the grand procession in Puri. It must be known that the Adani Group has launched the Prasad Seva initiative in Puri Dham to the pilgrims and frontline officials during a 13 day celebration.

Their participation in the yatra aligns with the group’s larger seva campaign aimed at ensuring smooth arrangements for the influx of devotees.

Speaking to the media he said, “…I have got everything from Lord Jagannath ji, I had nothing, and by the grace of the people, by the blessings of God, today I have everything. And for the bright future of my country and for the development of Odisha, I prayed to God that our country continues to progress and all the people get the fruits of it.”

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani also joins in preparing ‘prasad’ as part of ‘Prasad Seva’ at ISKCON Kitchen Puri Adani Group has initiated the ‘Prasad Seva’ in Puri Dham and is undertaking a comprehensive ‘seva’ effort to support both pilgrims and frontline officials during the Rath Yatra from 26 June to 8 July.

Lakhs Gather in Puri for Annual Rath Yatra Festival

The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath witnessed lakhs of devotees converging in the seaside town of Puri. The festival involves the ceremonial procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra in grand chariots to the Gundicha Temple. The deities remain there for nine days before returning to the Jagannath Temple. Authorities have deployed over 10,000 security personnel, including eight Central Armed Police Forces units, to maintain order throughout the duration of the event.

National Director of Communications, ISKCON:

In an exclusive conversation with – Yudhistir Govinda Das, National Director of Communications, ISKCON India said, “The Rath Yatra is a celebration, it is a movement of unity, devotion, and joy. It brings together people of all backgrounds to experience the grace of Lord Jagannath. At its heart, it is about service, about community, and about the divine connection that transcends barriers.”

Devotees Flock From Across the World to Seek Blessings

As chariots rolled toward the Gundicha Temple on the second day, pilgrims from across India and abroad participated in the pulling of the sacred raths. A woman devotee from West Africa said, “This is my very first opportunity to witness the Rath Yatra in Puri. Yesterday, we only got the opportunity to have darshan of Lord Jagannath. But today, hopefully Jagannath will be kind, we will be able to pull his chariot as today is the second day.” She expressed gratitude for experiencing the celebration.

Global Devotees Share Their Experiences at the Yatra

Gaurangi Devika Das, a foreign national who has lived in India for 20 years, shared her joy at participating in the Yatra. She said, “Yesterday was the first day of the Rath Yatra festival. Lakhs of people are coming. By the mercy of Lord Jagannath, I got to take his darshan. Today, I hope I will have the grace to pull Jagannath to Gundicha.” She described the festival as a special moment when Lord Jagannath steps out to meet his devotees and offer blessings.

