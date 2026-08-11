Gautam Adani Gets Major Relief In US Criminal Charges: What Was The $265 Million Bribery Case?

The US federal judge has recently dismissed the criminal proceedings against the chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani. The US Justice Department has made its decision in the long-running fraud and bribery prosecution.

The US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn approved the request of prosecutors in order to dismiss the case. However, initially, the judge sought further clarity on why the Justice Department wanted to end the prosecution. The case has attracted major attention to this case, which was originally filed in November 2024.

What Was the Case Against Gautam Adani?

The US criminal case against Gautam Adani stemmed from allegations surrounding a large solar power business. Prosecutors alleged that Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and others were involved in a scheme to pay or promise about $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure power contracts. The alleged scheme involved projects awarded to Adani Green Energy and Azure Power.

A second major part of the case involved US investors. Prosecutors alleged that while the bribery scheme was underway, Adani Green raised $750 million through a bond offering in 2021. More than $175 million came from US investors. The SEC separately alleged that statements about the company’s anti-bribery safeguards were false or misleading.

The Adani Group denied the allegations. The Justice Department later decided not to continue the criminal prosecution, citing the case’s foreign nature, difficulty of proof and changing priorities. A US judge has now dismissed the criminal charges.

Why Did The US Drop The Case?

In May, the US Justice Department said it would not continue with the prosecution. According to prosecutors, the case was mainly foreign, and it was not easy to prove and did not align with the current priorities of the department.

The decision came after the case had remained a major legal issue for the Adani Group for nearly two years. Justice Department official Trent McCotter also rejected reports that the decision was connected to Adani’s reported plan to invest $10 billion in the US. He said those reports were false.

Judge Sought Answers Over Dismissal

Judge Garaufis had raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the government’s request. He also asked Adani whether he knew of any agreement involving a promise or benefit in exchange for the dismissal. In a sworn declaration filed on July 15, Adani said he was not aware of any such agreement. The judge ultimately approved the dismissal. The latest ruling brings the criminal prosecution to an end.

Gautam Adani Welcomes Court Decision

Adani welcomed the ruling and said he continued to have faith in the legal system.

“I welcome the US court’s decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process. Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering.”

He also thanked those who continued to support him and the group during the case.

“We will continue doing what matters: building for our nation, creating value that outlasts us and serving a purpose larger than ourselves. That is our commitment,” Adani said.

The Adani Group has maintained that the allegations were baseless.

What Happens To The Other US Proceedings?

The dismissal of the criminal case does not mean every US legal matter linked to the allegations disappeared. The SEC had filed a separate civil case against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani over alleged false and misleading statements connected with the 2021 bond offering. In May 2026, the SEC sought final judgments by consent in that matter. The criminal case, however, has now been dismissed.

This ruling has removed one of the biggest challenges around the Adani group in the United States. It closes a case that had brought intense attention in India and abroad since the charges were announced in 2024.