Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Gautam Adani Performs ‘Seva’ At ISKCON Camp During Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 In Prayagraj

Gautam Adani, in collaboration with ISKCON, has launched the Mahaprasad Seva initiative at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, aiming to serve 50 lakh meals to devotees until February 2025.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals to devotees at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The collaboration is part of the Mahaprasad Seva initiative, which will run throughout the Mela, till February 26, 2025.

Earlier, Gautam Adani, who arrived at Prayagraj Airport on Tuesday, expressed his enthusiasm about the spiritual gathering, remarking, “I am very, very excited for the Mahakumbh,” highlighting the event’s significance to millions of devotees across the world.

On January 9, the Adani Group and ISKCON announced their partnership to provide free meals to the vast number of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Mahaprasad Seva is expected to feed up to 50 lakh devotees during the Mela. The meals will be prepared in two kitchens, located inside and outside the Mela area, and distributed at 40 different locations throughout the Mela.

To assist the elderly, differently-abled, and mothers with children, special arrangements, including golf carts, have been made.

Adani had praised ISKCON’s dedication to seva, stating, “In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer, and seva is God.”

Reflecting on the partnership, he explained, “We have a wonderful experience and attachment with ISKCON. And even when we are thinking, what we can do from a Kumbh Mela standpoint, and when it was about the Prasadam, then immediately, the first thought was that the institution which can do it in the best manner is ISKCON.”

Guru Prasad Swamiji, known for his dedication to the service of humanity, praised Adani’s humility and selfless contributions.

“The Adani Group has always been a shining example of corporate responsibility and social service. What makes Gautam Adaniji outstanding is his humility – he never waits to be called but moves forward to serve selflessly. We are extremely grateful for his contribution,” Swamiji said, quoting ancient texts that emphasize serving the Supreme.

In addition to the Mahaprasad Seva, the initiative will also distribute five lakh copies of the Geeta Saar to devotees, further enhancing the spiritual experience of the attendees.

With a dedicated team of 2,500 volunteers, the project stands as a beacon of cooperation between the corporate world and spiritual institutions to serve humanity at one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

(With Inputs from ANI)

