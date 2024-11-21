‘Gautam Adani Should Be Arrested Now, PM Modi Is Involved With Adani In Corruption’: Rahul Gandhi On US Charges

Rahul Gandhi in his press conference, demanded that Gautam Adani should be arrested today. This comes after US prosecutors’ bribery charge.

Rahul Gandhi in his press conference, demanded that Gautam Adani should be arrested today. This comes after US prosecutors’ bribery charge.

Rahul Gandhi said, “It is now clear and well-established in America that Gautam Adani has allegedly violated both American and Indian laws. He has been indicted in the United States, and I wonder why Mr. Adani is still moving around freely in this country. Chief Ministers have been arrested, including the Jharkhand CM, along with many others, yet Mr. Adani, who is allegedly involved in scams worth thousands of crores, faces no action. He continues to move freely, and there is no investigation against him.”

He added saying, “We have repeatedly raised this issue, including concerns about the SEBI chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, yet nothing has been done. This highlights what we have been saying all along—that the Prime Minister is protecting Mr. Adani. The PM’s involvement in corruption with Mr. Adani seems evident.”

PM Modi had once given a slogan implying that if they stand together, they are safe. This clearly suggests that as long as PM Modi and Adani are aligned, nothing will happen to Adani.

He said, “We firmly believe that Adani Ji should be arrested, and it should happen today itself. Madhavi Buch, who acts as his protector, has not been investigated. She should be removed from her position, and an investigation should be conducted against her.”

Rahul Gandhi On Adani:

Rahul Gandhi displayed a slogan against Adani, stating, *”Bijli ka bill aapka, munafa unka”* (The electricity bill is yours, but the profit is theirs).

He alleged that Adani has misled investors in both India and the United States and has engaged in criminal activities, as per the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Watch The Video: