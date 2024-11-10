Gautam Adani Wishes Donald Trump On Presiential Victory; Says ‘He Will Make America Great Again’

Following his election as the 47th President of the United States, Indian industrialist Gautam Adani tweeted his respect for Donald Trump.

Following the US election and Donald Trump’s victory as the 47th President of the United States, Indian industrialist Gautam Adani tweeted his respect for Donald Trump. The Adani Group’s CEO praised Trump and called him a representation of “unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, and relentless determination.”

“If anyone on the planet embodies unwavering resolve, unflinching perseverance, unrelenting resolve, and the bravery to stick to his convictions, it is Donald Trump,” Adani made a post on his social media handle on X.

If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation’s… pic.twitter.com/oCztiexw4b — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 6, 2024

“It’s fascinating to observe how American democracy upholds the country’s basic ideals and empowers its citizens. Congratulations to Donald Trump, the 47th president-elect,” his tweet read further.

It is only the second time in more than a century that a leader has won the presidency after losing once. In 1884 and 1892, Grover Cleveland was president, but not consecutively.

During his victory speech on Election Night, Trump thanked the populace and declared that he would not stop until he created a “strong, safe, and prosperous America.”

Speaking to his supporters in Florida with his running vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, and family, Trump referred to his anticipated victory as the “greatest political movement of all time,” one that will contribute to the restoration of “America great again.”