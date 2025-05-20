Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Geeta Samota Scripts History As First Woman From CISF To Conquer Mount Everest

Though her first opportunity to climb Everest as part of a CAPF expedition in early 2021 was cancelled due to technical issues, Samota didn't give up.

Geeta Samota Scripts History As First Woman From CISF To Conquer Mount Everest

Geeta Samota


In a historic achievement, Geeta Samota, a 35-year-old Sub Inspector with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has become the first CISF personnel to climb Mount Everest. She reached the summit of the world’s highest peak, standing tall at 8,849 meters, on Monday, marking a milestone in the 56-year history of the paramilitary force.

Currently posted at the Udaipur airport unit, Samota joined CISF in 2011. Originally from Chak village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, she transitioned from being a hockey player to a mountaineer after a sports injury redirected her path. With no mountaineering unit in CISF at the time, she turned this gap into an opportunity, undergoing specialised training and soon becoming a pioneer in adventure sports within the force.

Her journey into mountaineering gained momentum in 2019, when she became the first woman from any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to scale both Mount Satopanth (7,075 meters) in Uttarakhand and Mount Lobuche (6,119 meters) in Nepal.

Though her first opportunity to climb Everest as part of a CAPF expedition in early 2021 was cancelled due to technical issues, Samota didn’t give up. Instead, she set her sights on the Seven Summits Challenge climbing the highest peaks of all seven continents.

Between 2021 and 2022, she summited:

  • Mount Kosciuszko (2,228 m) in Australia

  • Mount Elbrus (5,642 m) in Russia

  • Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) in Tanzania

  • Mount Aconcagua (6,961 m) in Argentina

She accomplished this remarkable feat in just six months and 27 days, becoming the fastest Indian woman to do so.

In yet another record, she became the first and fastest woman to climb five peaks in Ladakh’s Rupshu region within just three days including three peaks over 6,000 meters and two over 5,000 meters. A CISF spokesperson hailed her Everest summit as a “triumphant moment symbolising the incredible resilience and strength fostered within the CISF and the Indian nation.”

CISF Director General and force members have extended their heartfelt congratulations, calling her journey a beacon of inspiration for Indian youth and a moment of immense pride for the entire CAPF fraternity.

