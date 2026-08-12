Gen Alpha’s Big Win In Uttarakhand: Students Protest For 3 Days, Principal Removed

After Gen Z, now Gen Alpha are raising its voice for its rights. A three-day student protest at an Eklavya Model Residential School in Khatima, Uttarakhand, has led to administrative action. The school principal, Bharti Yadav, has been removed from her post and sent to the office of the District Tribal Welfare Officer. The Directorate of Tribal Welfare has also ordered an inquiry into the complaints raised by students, parents and local tribal representatives.

Roshan Jhinkwan, a PGT Mathematics teacher, has been given the additional responsibility of principal. He will oversee the school’s functioning until further orders.

Uttarakhand Gen Alpha Protest: Students Raise Concerns Over Food, Water And Power

The students had staged a sit-in on the school campus for three days. They complained about poor food quality, expired ration supplies, electricity and water problems, cleanliness and other administrative issues. One student alleged that the problems had continued despite repeated complaints.

“We do not get good food and even receive expired supplies. The generator doesn’t operate when there is a power outage, forcing us to stay awake till 2 to 3 am. Due to this, we feel sleepy in class and get scolded. Besides, there is a lack of proper seating arrangements in the classrooms,” the student said.

The complaints prompted officials to visit the school and speak directly to the students and their parents.

Gen Alpha Protest: Officials Inspect School After Three-Day Protest

District Tribal Welfare Officer Virendra Kumar and Tehsildar Virendra Sajwan reached the school with their teams. They met students, parents and public representatives to understand the situation.

Khatima MLA Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, Nanakmatta MLA Gopal Singh Rana, Minister of State-rank official Mohani Pokhariya and MP representative Ravindra Rana also visited the protest site.

Kapri said the inspection found several issues raised by the students.

“Children said that the food quality is extremely poor, complaints were lodged but no action was taken. Upon inspection, we found expired ration supplies. The drinking water was also found to be contaminated, and the toilets were extremely filthy,” Kapri said.

He also alleged that students were not being served food according to the prescribed menu. The students have demanded the formation of a parents’ association and a committee to regularly monitor food quality.

Uttarakhand Protest: Inquiry Ordered Into School Administration

The Directorate of Tribal Welfare said there had been persistent complaints against principal Bharti Yadav from students, parents and local tribal representatives. The order said the principal has been attached to the District Tribal Welfare Officer’s office until further orders. An inquiry will examine the allegations and other issues raised during the protest.

Tehsildar Virendra Sajwan said the students’ complaints were found to be valid during the inspection. “We received information that students of the residential school were compelled to stage a protest,” Sajwan said.

He added that a committee is being formed to conduct periodic checks on food quality and other aspects of the school. Officials said the students and parents were satisfied with the action taken and had been asked to resume their studies.

Gen Alpha Students Protest In UP

The Khatima protest comes amid another student-led demonstration in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur. Students and villagers from the Gangwa Ka Dera and Bachchi Ka Dera areas carried the national flag and held a nearly five-kilometre-long ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to the district collectorate.

The protesters demanded a paved road connecting their villages to the school. They said children are forced to walk through muddy and difficult stretches to attend classes. They also claimed that no pucca road had been built in the village since Independence.

A large police presence was deployed at the collectorate. SDM Abhishek Kumar and the circle officer later met the students and their parents.

The protest was called off after officials assured them that road construction would begin at the earliest. Residents have now urged the administration to speed up the work, especially ahead of the rainy season.