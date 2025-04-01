German Woman Alleges Rape By Driver During City Tour In Hyderabad, Suspect Detained

Based on her statement, the police registered a case and detained the accused. The victim has been sent for a medical examination, and further investigation is underway.

A 22-year-old German woman has alleged that she was raped by a car driver in Hyderabad after he offered her and her friend a ride to explore the city. Following her complaint, the police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the police, the woman and her fellow German friend arrived in Hyderabad on March 4 to visit a former classmate from Italy. On Monday evening, while they were in the Meerpet area, a local car driver, who was accompanied by five minor friends, offered them a city tour. The duo accepted the offer and visited multiple locations, taking photographs along the way.

Later, the driver dropped off his friends and the victim’s companion before driving towards Mamidipally on the outskirts of Hyderabad with the woman around 7:30 PM. Under the pretense of stopping for more pictures, he allegedly assaulted her in a secluded spot. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene, leaving the woman stranded.

Police Action & Investigation

The woman later informed her German friend, who assisted her in lodging a police complaint. Based on her statement, the police registered a case and detained the accused. The victim has been sent for a medical examination, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has sparked political reactions, with BRS MLC K Kavitha criticizing the Congress-led Telangana government over increasing crimes against women in the state. Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), she expressed concern over the safety of women and urged the government to take stricter measures to curb such incidents.

This incident has once again raised concerns over women’s safety in Hyderabad and Telangana. Citizens and activists are urging authorities to implement stricter security measures and enhance patrolling in vulnerable areas to prevent such crimes in the future.

