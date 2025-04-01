Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • German Woman Alleges Rape By Driver During City Tour In Hyderabad, Suspect Detained

German Woman Alleges Rape By Driver During City Tour In Hyderabad, Suspect Detained

Based on her statement, the police registered a case and detained the accused. The victim has been sent for a medical examination, and further investigation is underway.

German Woman Alleges Rape By Driver During City Tour In Hyderabad, Suspect Detained


A 22-year-old German woman has alleged that she was raped by a car driver in Hyderabad after he offered her and her friend a ride to explore the city. Following her complaint, the police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the police, the woman and her fellow German friend arrived in Hyderabad on March 4 to visit a former classmate from Italy. On Monday evening, while they were in the Meerpet area, a local car driver, who was accompanied by five minor friends, offered them a city tour. The duo accepted the offer and visited multiple locations, taking photographs along the way.

Later, the driver dropped off his friends and the victim’s companion before driving towards Mamidipally on the outskirts of Hyderabad with the woman around 7:30 PM. Under the pretense of stopping for more pictures, he allegedly assaulted her in a secluded spot. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene, leaving the woman stranded.

Police Action & Investigation

The woman later informed her German friend, who assisted her in lodging a police complaint. Based on her statement, the police registered a case and detained the accused. The victim has been sent for a medical examination, and further investigation is underway.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident has sparked political reactions, with BRS MLC K Kavitha criticizing the Congress-led Telangana government over increasing crimes against women in the state. Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), she expressed concern over the safety of women and urged the government to take stricter measures to curb such incidents.

This incident has once again raised concerns over women’s safety in Hyderabad and Telangana. Citizens and activists are urging authorities to implement stricter security measures and enhance patrolling in vulnerable areas to prevent such crimes in the future.

ALSO READ: Will Hyderabad University Lose 400 Acres? The Truth Behind Telangana’s Land Takeover

Filed under

German Woman raped hyderabad crime

A devastating explosion a

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway
A 22-year-old German woma

German Woman Alleges Rape By Driver During City Tour In Hyderabad, Suspect Detained
U.S. Attorney General Pam

US Attorney General Seeks Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione In High-Profile CEO Murder Case
President Donald Trump’

Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs To Take Immediate Effect, White House Confirms
Prabhsimran Singh, the 24

‘Huge Improvement’,Yuvraj Singh Applauds Prabhsimran Singh’s Explosive Knock In IPL 2025 Against LSG
A viral video by Pune-bas

Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises To 21, Investigation Underway

US Attorney General Seeks Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione In High-Profile CEO Murder Case

US Attorney General Seeks Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione In High-Profile CEO Murder Case

Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs To Take Immediate Effect, White House Confirms

Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs To Take Immediate Effect, White House Confirms

‘Huge Improvement’,Yuvraj Singh Applauds Prabhsimran Singh’s Explosive Knock In IPL 2025 Against LSG

‘Huge Improvement’,Yuvraj Singh Applauds Prabhsimran Singh’s Explosive Knock In IPL 2025 Against LSG

Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet

Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet

Entertainment

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global Change

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture