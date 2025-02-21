Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Get Out Modi , Get Out Stalin Trends On X, WHY?

A controversy over the central government’s alleged failure to provide education funds to Tamil Nadu has sparked a heated exchange between DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai.

The issue took a sharp turn when Annamalai threw a challenge at Udhayanidhi, daring him to say “Get Out Modi” if he truly had the courage. He even went a step further, stating,
“If you say it, I will personally come to Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) and paste posters.”

Udhayanidhi Hits Back

In response, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP, stating that instead of securing the funds that rightfully belong to Tamil Nadu, they are attempting to divert attention from the real issue. He questioned the BJP’s failure to address the financial concerns of the state.

Annamalai’s Retort Sparks Social Media Clash

Attending a wedding function in Salem, Annamalai spoke to reporters and escalated the challenge, saying:
“If the DMK dares, let them tweet ‘Get Out Modi.’ I will tweet ‘Get Out Stalin’ tomorrow at 6 AM. Let’s see which one the people support more. The response will prove whose time it is—DMK’s or BJP’s.”

Image

Battle of Hashtags Begins

Following Annamalai’s remarks, DMK supporters quickly took to social media, trending #GetOutModi, which gained massive traction with over 180K tweets. In retaliation, BJP supporters are now mobilizing to push #GetOutStalin, setting the stage for a digital battle between the two political camps.

