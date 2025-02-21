Get Out Modi , Get Out Stalin Trends On X, WHY?

A controversy over the central government’s alleged failure to provide education funds to Tamil Nadu has sparked a heated exchange between DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai.

A controversy over the central government’s alleged failure to provide education funds to Tamil Nadu has sparked a heated exchange between DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The issue took a sharp turn when Annamalai threw a challenge at Udhayanidhi, daring him to say “Get Out Modi” if he truly had the courage. He even went a step further, stating,

“If you say it, I will personally come to Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) and paste posters.”

Udhayanidhi Hits Back

In response, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP, stating that instead of securing the funds that rightfully belong to Tamil Nadu, they are attempting to divert attention from the real issue. He questioned the BJP’s failure to address the financial concerns of the state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Annamalai’s Retort Sparks Social Media Clash

The only language @arivalayam cyber coolies & their wretched masters is their own language . After hiring thousands yesterday they tried GET OUT MODI . Today Tamilnadu is teaching a lesson to these masters in both hands . 4.15 lakhs tweets in first three hours. #GetOutStalin pic.twitter.com/xtfETDy0N8 — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 21, 2025

Attending a wedding function in Salem, Annamalai spoke to reporters and escalated the challenge, saying:

“If the DMK dares, let them tweet ‘Get Out Modi.’ I will tweet ‘Get Out Stalin’ tomorrow at 6 AM. Let’s see which one the people support more. The response will prove whose time it is—DMK’s or BJP’s.”

For high handedness of one family, having a tainted cabinet, being an epicentre of corruption, turning a blind eye to lawlessness, turning TN into a haven for drugs & illicit liquor, mounting debt, dilapidated education ministry, precarious environment for women & children,… pic.twitter.com/VyD0BgPLfk — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 21, 2025

Battle of Hashtags Begins

Following Annamalai’s remarks, DMK supporters quickly took to social media, trending #GetOutModi, which gained massive traction with over 180K tweets. In retaliation, BJP supporters are now mobilizing to push #GetOutStalin, setting the stage for a digital battle between the two political camps.

Also Read: Government Calls To Ban Apps Tampering Caller Identities of Unsuspecting Users