Ghaziabad Civic Body To Take Action Against 94,920 Property Tax Defaulters

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) is gearing up to take strict action against 94,920 property owners who have failed to pay their property tax for the financial year 2024-25. Officials estimate that the pending dues amount to approximately ₹40-45 crore, posing a significant challenge to the civic body’s revenue collection efforts.

Property tax in Ghaziabad consists of three components: house tax, water tax, and sewage/drainage tax. According to officials, the municipality has assessed 452,000 properties, including 51,856 commercial establishments, for tax collection this year.

Rising Property Tax Revenue and Penalties for Defaulters

The Ghaziabad civic body has seen a steady increase in property tax revenue in recent years. For FY 2024-25, the target revenue stands at ₹350 crore, a significant jump from ₹294.95 crore in 2023-24, ₹206.67 crore in 2022-23, and ₹175.47 crore in 2021-22.

With nearly 95,000 property owners defaulting on payments, officials have announced that a 12% interest penalty will be imposed on overdue amounts starting April 1. Further, habitual defaulters may face strict measures, including the sealing of their premises or the disconnection of water and sewage connections.

Rebate Incentives for Early Tax Payment

Looking ahead to FY 2025-26, the municipal corporation has introduced a rebate system to encourage timely payments:

Property owners who pay between April 1 and July 31 will receive a 20% rebate.

Payments made from August 1 to September 30 will be eligible for a 10% rebate.

A 5% rebate will be available for payments between October 1 and November 30.

No rebates will be provided for payments made after November 30.

Record Budget for Infrastructure Development

In a recent executive committee meeting, the civic body approved its largest-ever budget of ₹3,722 crore for FY 2024-25, promising major infrastructure upgrades across the city. This marks a significant rise from ₹1,417 crore in 2022-23, ₹1,684 crore in 2023-24, and ₹2,465 crore in 2024-25.

