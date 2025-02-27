Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Shocking CCTV footage captures a woman running over a child inside a Ghaziabad society and fleeing, leaving him critically injured.

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Ghaziabad Accident


A horrifying incident in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension has left a 5.5-year-old boy seriously injured after he was run over by a car inside a residential society. The shocking moment was caught on CCTV, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

The accident took place on February 24 at around 4:30 pm inside SG Grand Society. The video shows a Honda City car entering the society premises and running over the child, who was playing inside the campus. The front wheel of the vehicle rolled over the child’s body, leaving him severely injured. Despite the impact, the boy miraculously survived but suffered multiple injuries.

Take A Look :

The driver, identified as Sandhya, briefly stopped to check on the injured child but then fled the scene instead of helping him. Reports suggest that she was driving her husband Amit’s car at the time of the incident.

Following the accident, the boy’s father immediately filed a complaint at the Nandgram police station. Medical reports confirm that the child sustained a fractured right thigh bone along with multiple wounds on his right hand, left leg, and back. He is currently undergoing treatment at Atlanta Hospital in Vasundhara.

The police have registered a case against Sandhya under Sections 281 and 125B of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are investigating the incident, and legal action will be taken against the accused.

The viral video has sparked outrage online, with netizens demanding strict punishment for reckless driving and negligence. Many have expressed anger over the driver’s inhumane act of fleeing instead of helping the injured child.

This incident raises serious concerns about road safety and accountability, especially in residential areas where children play freely.

Filed under

crime news ghaziabad Road Accidents

