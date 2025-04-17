Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ghaziabad Man Battling Cancer Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide, ‘Promised To Stay Together Forever,’ Says Suicide Note

Ghaziabad Man Battling Cancer Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide, ‘Promised To Stay Together Forever,’ Says Suicide Note

In the suicide note, Kuldeep Tyagi disclosed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, a fact he had kept hidden from his family.

Ghaziabad Man Battling Cancer Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide, ‘Promised To Stay Together Forever,’ Says Suicide Note


A 46-year-old real estate dealer allegedly shot his wife dead and then turned the gun on himself in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension. The man, identified as Kuldeep Tyagi, left behind a suicide note citing his battle with cancer. 

“I am battling cancer and promised my wife we would stay together forever — even in death,” wrote Tyagi in a suicide note.

What Happened?

The incident took place around 11 am on Wednesday inside the couple’s residence in Kunj Society, Raj Nagar Extension. According to police, Tyagi used his licensed revolver to first shoot his wife, Anshu Tyagi, and then ended his own life. The shocking act occurred while the couple’s two sons and Tyagi’s elderly father, a retired police officer, were present in the house.

Hearing the sound of gunshots, the sons immediately rushed to their parents’ bedroom. To their horror, they found their mother lying lifeless on the bed and their father collapsed on the floor. The family quickly took them to a nearby hospital, where both were declared dead upon arrival.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Suicide Note

Police recovered a half-page suicide note from the room, which revealed the tragic state of mind of the deceased man. In the note, Tyagi disclosed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, a fact he had kept hidden from his family. He explained that he didn’t want to burden his loved ones with the financial strain of his uncertain treatment and made the irreversible decision to end both his and his wife’s lives.

“I am suffering from cancer, and my family is unaware of it. I don’t want money to be wasted on my treatment because survival is uncertain. I am taking my wife along because we vowed to stay together forever. This is my decision. No one, especially my children, is to blame,” the note reportedly stated.

Upon receiving information, a police team led by ACP Nandgram Poonam Mishra reached the spot, seized the revolver, and sent both bodies for post-mortem. Confirming the sequence of events, ACP Mishra told reporters,
 “According to the suicide note, Kuldeep Tyagi was suffering from cancer, and his family did not know about it. He expressed that he did not want his family to bear the financial and emotional burden of his illness, which led him to take this tragic step. Further investigations are underway, and legal formalities are being carried out.”

About The Family

Kuldeep Tyagi, a resident of Meerut, had been living in Ghaziabad with his wife Anshu, their two sons, and his retired father. Tyagi was a real estate businessman by profession and, according to preliminary police reports, had no known history of financial trouble or family discord. Neighbours described the family as “quiet, well-respected, and close-knit.”

The couple’s two sons, now orphaned, and their elderly grandfather are currently being supported by relatives and local authorities.

ALSO READ: Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Filed under

cancer crime ghaziabad

Fitch Lowers India’s 20

Fitch Lowers India’s 2025-26 Growth Forecast To 6.4% Amid Global Trade Tensions
Microsoft Unveils ‘Comp

Microsoft Unveils ‘Computer Use’ Feature for Copilot Studio, Letting AI Agents Automate Desktop And Web...
newsx

Ghaziabad Man Battling Cancer Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide, ‘Promised To Stay Together Forever,’ Says...
Stock Market Updates: Ind

Stock Market Updates: Indian Share Bazaar Rebounds Strongly After Weak Start; Nifty, Sensex Surge Over...
From crunchy pani puri to

“Golgappe Mast Hai”: Korean Woman’s Indian Street Food Adventure Wins Hearts Online | Watch
FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncover

FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncovers Massive Fraud By Gensol Promoters In ₹775 Crore Fund Diversion
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Fitch Lowers India’s 2025-26 Growth Forecast To 6.4% Amid Global Trade Tensions

Fitch Lowers India’s 2025-26 Growth Forecast To 6.4% Amid Global Trade Tensions

Microsoft Unveils ‘Computer Use’ Feature for Copilot Studio, Letting AI Agents Automate Desktop And Web Tasks

Microsoft Unveils ‘Computer Use’ Feature for Copilot Studio, Letting AI Agents Automate Desktop And Web...

Stock Market Updates: Indian Share Bazaar Rebounds Strongly After Weak Start; Nifty, Sensex Surge Over 1%

Stock Market Updates: Indian Share Bazaar Rebounds Strongly After Weak Start; Nifty, Sensex Surge Over...

“Golgappe Mast Hai”: Korean Woman’s Indian Street Food Adventure Wins Hearts Online | Watch

“Golgappe Mast Hai”: Korean Woman’s Indian Street Food Adventure Wins Hearts Online | Watch

FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncovers Massive Fraud By Gensol Promoters In ₹775 Crore Fund Diversion

FRAUD ALERT: Sebi Uncovers Massive Fraud By Gensol Promoters In ₹775 Crore Fund Diversion

Entertainment

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia Says Comedian Will Come Back Soon

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy?

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave