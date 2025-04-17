Ghaziabad Man Battling Cancer Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide, ‘Promised To Stay Together Forever,’ Says Suicide Note

In the suicide note, Kuldeep Tyagi disclosed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, a fact he had kept hidden from his family.

A 46-year-old real estate dealer allegedly shot his wife dead and then turned the gun on himself in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension. The man, identified as Kuldeep Tyagi, left behind a suicide note citing his battle with cancer.

“I am battling cancer and promised my wife we would stay together forever — even in death,” wrote Tyagi in a suicide note.

What Happened?

The incident took place around 11 am on Wednesday inside the couple’s residence in Kunj Society, Raj Nagar Extension. According to police, Tyagi used his licensed revolver to first shoot his wife, Anshu Tyagi, and then ended his own life. The shocking act occurred while the couple’s two sons and Tyagi’s elderly father, a retired police officer, were present in the house.

Hearing the sound of gunshots, the sons immediately rushed to their parents’ bedroom. To their horror, they found their mother lying lifeless on the bed and their father collapsed on the floor. The family quickly took them to a nearby hospital, where both were declared dead upon arrival.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Suicide Note

Police recovered a half-page suicide note from the room, which revealed the tragic state of mind of the deceased man. In the note, Tyagi disclosed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, a fact he had kept hidden from his family. He explained that he didn’t want to burden his loved ones with the financial strain of his uncertain treatment and made the irreversible decision to end both his and his wife’s lives.

“I am suffering from cancer, and my family is unaware of it. I don’t want money to be wasted on my treatment because survival is uncertain. I am taking my wife along because we vowed to stay together forever. This is my decision. No one, especially my children, is to blame,” the note reportedly stated.

Upon receiving information, a police team led by ACP Nandgram Poonam Mishra reached the spot, seized the revolver, and sent both bodies for post-mortem. Confirming the sequence of events, ACP Mishra told reporters,

“According to the suicide note, Kuldeep Tyagi was suffering from cancer, and his family did not know about it. He expressed that he did not want his family to bear the financial and emotional burden of his illness, which led him to take this tragic step. Further investigations are underway, and legal formalities are being carried out.”

About The Family

Kuldeep Tyagi, a resident of Meerut, had been living in Ghaziabad with his wife Anshu, their two sons, and his retired father. Tyagi was a real estate businessman by profession and, according to preliminary police reports, had no known history of financial trouble or family discord. Neighbours described the family as “quiet, well-respected, and close-knit.”

The couple’s two sons, now orphaned, and their elderly grandfather are currently being supported by relatives and local authorities.

ALSO READ: Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations