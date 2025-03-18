Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping and Killing Seven-Year-Old Daughter

Ghaziabad police arrests a 52-year-old man for the rape and murder of his seven-year-old daughter, just two days after detaining a neighbor on suspicion of poisoning the child.

Ghaziabad police have arrested a 52-year-old man for the rape and murder of his seven-year-old daughter following an autopsy report.

Ghaziabad police have arrested a 52-year-old man for the rape and murder of his seven-year-old daughter, just two days after detaining a neighbor on suspicion of poisoning the child. The arrest was made following an autopsy report that revealed the girl had been strangled and sexually assaulted, prompting authorities to re-examine the case.

Father’s Initial False Allegations

The man had initially accused his 43-year-old neighbor of poisoning his daughter through contaminated food. According to his complaint, filed on March 12, he claimed that his daughter and her siblings fell ill after consuming a bowl of ‘kadhi’ given by the neighbor. This led to the woman’s arrest on March 14 under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

However, the course of the investigation changed dramatically when forensic reports contradicted his allegations.

“The autopsy indicated death by strangulation and signs of rape. The probable time of death was around 3-4 am on March 12. Investigations revealed the assault could not have been committed by an outsider,” Hindustan Times quoted Ajay Kumar Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Ghaziabad’s Ankur Vihar.

Following this revelation, police interrogated the father, who eventually confessed to the crime.

Chilling Confession By Ghaziabad Man

During questioning, the man admitted to waking up around 3 a.m. on March 12 and taking his daughter from the bed where she was sleeping beside her mother. He then carried her to another room, raped her, and strangled her to death.

“In the morning, he took her lifeless body to a hospital in Delhi, claiming she had become unresponsive after experiencing overnight diarrhoea and vomiting. The doctors declared her dead on arrival,” Hindustan Times quoted an investigator involved in the case.

The father also claimed that his other children exhibited similar symptoms, though only one was hospitalized due to a pre-existing illness. However, police found no evidence to support his claims.

Initially, the father refused an autopsy and planned to cremate the child in Delhi. However, under pressure from his family, he took the body home to Loni. In an effort to divert suspicion, he falsely implicated his neighbor, leading to her wrongful arrest.

“The suspect’s concocted story was part of his plan to mislead investigators. However, the autopsy findings exposed his lies. The woman will be released as there is no evidence against her,” ACP Singh confirmed.

Legal Action Against the Accused Ghaziabad Man

The accused, a real estate agent and court notary, has now been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and rape of a minor, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police have also seized his phone, which contained pornographic material.

The victim was one of five children from the father’s second marriage. His first wife had left him years ago, and they have a 30-year-old married daughter.

