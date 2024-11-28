Ghaziabad Woman Turns To THIS Illicit Act With Husband After Failing To Repay Loan

In Ghaziabad, a loan-repaying couple who resorted to robbery because of their inability to service the loan, were found out by police after CCTV caught them snatching gold chains from women.

A couple in Ghaziabad got themselves involved in a criminal activity after being unable to repay a loan that they had taken up to support their hobbies. The couple was unable to bear the mounting pressure of the bank and thus had resorted to crime to earn some quick money. The illegal activities of the couple were, however, stopped by the police when it traced them and arrested them.

The couple took the loan from an HDFC credit card for the initial personal expenses. But later on, they found difficulty repaying the installments of the loan. Due to increasing interest and pressure from the bank, the couple ended up in a quagmire of finance.

Desperate to pay off the mounting dues, they turned to a life of crime. The two, Vivek and Kirti, played an active role in all the illegal activities. He was the leader in all the robberies while his wife assisted him in executing the plans.

The duo, on one occasion, snatched a gold chain from a woman near Ajnara Market in the Crossing Republic area of Ghaziabad. It led the police to begin an investigation into the incident. Teams were formed for tracking the criminals and recovering the stolen goods.

CCTV Evidence And Police Action

The breakthrough in the case was when police reviewed CCTV footage from around the crime scene. They found that a woman was involved in the robbery and was seen traveling on a scooter. The police team used manual input, surveillance, and CCTV footage to track down the suspects.

On investigation, the police arrested the couple, identified as Vivek Pandey, a resident of Skardi Green Society, Pandav Nagar, and his wife Kirti Sharma, from the Crossing Republic area. The police recovered the stolen gold chain, Rs. 3200, and the scooter used in the crime.

During interrogation, the couple admitted to the crime of robbery. They explained that their financial difficulties led them to commit crimes. The couple confessed to having earlier snatched another gold chain from a woman close to East Gloria Market and sold it to a passerby at a reduced price because they were desperate to raise some money.

ALSO READ | BMTC Collects ₹19 Lakh In Penalties For Ticketless Travel & Rule Violations