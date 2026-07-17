‘You Ignored Her Because She Was Poor’: Supreme Court Blasts Private Hospitals Over 4-Year-Old’s Death After Assault

A four-year-old rape victim in Ghaziabad allegedly remained alive for nearly two hours after she was found bleeding, but her family says two private hospitals refused to admit or treat her. Months later, the Supreme Court has turned the spotlight on what it called a shocking failure of both the healthcare system and law enforcement, holding the hospitals and local police accountable for their alleged inaction. As per reports, hearing the case on Friday, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the child was denied compassion because of her family’s financial condition and questioned whether doctors who failed to help a critically injured child deserved to carry the title of medical professionals.

The court’s observations came after a Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) found substance in the father’s allegation that timely medical treatment could have saved his daughter. The findings prompted the bench to issue some of its strongest remarks yet against the hospitals.

How the Ghaziabad child’s final hours became the centre of the Supreme Court hearing

Reportedly, the case dates back to March 16, when the four-year-old girl was allegedly lured away from her Ghaziabad home by a neighbour on the pretext of buying chocolates. When she did not return, her family began searching for her and later found her unconscious nearby, covered in blood.

According to the family, they rushed the child to two private hospitals in Ghaziabad, but both allegedly refused to admit her. She was eventually taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her father has consistently claimed that she was alive for nearly two hours after she was found and that immediate treatment could have saved her. The SIT later found substance in that allegation.

Why the Supreme Court said Ghaziabad hospitals failed their basic duty

Reports say that while coming down heavily on the hospitals, the Chief Justice told the doctors, “You have no business of writing ‘doctor’ with your name if you don’t perform your duty.” The bench also rejected the hospitals’ conduct, observing, “If you had sensitivity, you would have gone with the child to another hospital if you didn’t have the facility. You ignored her because she was poor. Couldn’t afford your fee.”

The Supreme Court also directed the hospitals to make voluntary donations to the victim’s family, making it clear that failure to do so would attract costs. During an earlier hearing, the Chief Justice had already warned that “there is something that goes far beyond compensation that needs fixing – accountability,” signalling that responsibility, not just financial relief, remained at the heart of the case.

Why the Ghaziabad police investigation also came under scrutiny

The hearing did not focus only on the hospitals. According to reports, the Supreme Court also questioned the conduct of the Ghaziabad police after the girl’s family said they approached officers immediately following the incident but were allegedly physically assaulted instead of receiving help. An FIR was registered only on March 17 after public outrage, while the accused was arrested the following day, on March 18.

The court also noted that the FIR did not include provisions under the POCSO Act or Section 376, which deals with punishment for rape. In April, the Supreme Court had summoned the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner and the investigating officer along with the case records over what it described as the authorities’ “indifference” and “insensitivity”. Reiterating its concern on Friday, the bench said, “The most shocking part of the alleged offence is the complete indifference and insensitive approach by two private hospitals, as well as the local police.”

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