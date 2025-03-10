Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
  HOME»
  India»
  • Ghazipur Murder Case: Man Shot Dead Near Flower Market, NH-9 Blocked In Protest

Ghazipur Murder Case: Man Shot Dead Near Flower Market, NH-9 Blocked In Protest

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Rohit, a resident of Ghazipur village, was returning home from his night shift when he was attacked by unidentified assailants in a Baleno car.

Ghazipur Murder Case: Man Shot Dead Near Flower Market, NH-9 Blocked In Protest


Delhi witnessed yet another tragic incident of gun violence as a young man was shot dead near the Ghazipur Flower Market late Sunday night. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Rohit, son of late Ajab Singh and a resident of Ghazipur village, was returning home from his night shift when he was attacked by unidentified assailants in a Baleno car. The shooting has caused panic in the area, with residents raising concerns over law and order.

According to media reports, a dispute over financial transactions escalated into a gunfight between two groups, resulting in Rohit’s fatal shooting. He was rushed to the hospital immediately but succumbed to his injuries.

The police, upon being informed, reached the spot and sent his body for post-mortem. Authorities have also arrested two suspects in connection with the case and launched an investigation under charges of murder and the Arms Act.

NH-9 Blocked by Agitated Relatives and Locals

The news of Rohit’s death triggered outrage among his family and local residents, who blocked NH-9 in protest, causing massive traffic congestion. The highway saw long snarls, affecting commuters on NH-24 and Anand Vihar Road as well. The authorities had to intervene to control the situation and restore order.

The Delhi Police have begun a thorough investigation, scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the assailants’ movements. Additional DCP-1 of East Delhi, Vineet Kumar, stated that they received an alert about a man sustaining bullet injuries. Upon reaching the hospital, they confirmed his death. Two individuals have been detained for questioning, and police teams are actively pursuing leads to nab all those involved.

This incident once again highlights the rising cases of violent crimes in Delhi. The shooting has left residents worried about safety in public spaces, especially during late hours. The police have assured strict action against the culprits and are working towards ensuring justice for the victim’s family.

Delhi Crime Ghazipur Murder Case Meerut Expressway NH-9 Protest

