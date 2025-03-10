Ghazipur Murder Case: Man Shot Dead Near Flower Market, NH-9 Blocked In Protest

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Rohit, a resident of Ghazipur village, was returning home from his night shift when he was attacked by unidentified assailants in a Baleno car.

Delhi witnessed yet another tragic incident of gun violence as a young man was shot dead near the Ghazipur Flower Market late Sunday night. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Rohit, son of late Ajab Singh and a resident of Ghazipur village, was returning home from his night shift when he was attacked by unidentified assailants in a Baleno car. The shooting has caused panic in the area, with residents raising concerns over law and order.

Rohit, a 32-year-old who stood against the drug trade, was shot dead in Ghazipur, Delhi by Yamin & Tariq. The public demands justice & strict action. pic.twitter.com/5LwOXnSXbZ Advertisement · Scroll to continue — SaffronSoul (@TheRealDharm) March 10, 2025

According to media reports, a dispute over financial transactions escalated into a gunfight between two groups, resulting in Rohit’s fatal shooting. He was rushed to the hospital immediately but succumbed to his injuries.

The police, upon being informed, reached the spot and sent his body for post-mortem. Authorities have also arrested two suspects in connection with the case and launched an investigation under charges of murder and the Arms Act.

NH-9 Blocked by Agitated Relatives and Locals

The news of Rohit’s death triggered outrage among his family and local residents, who blocked NH-9 in protest, causing massive traffic congestion. The highway saw long snarls, affecting commuters on NH-24 and Anand Vihar Road as well. The authorities had to intervene to control the situation and restore order.

Traffic jam on Delhi Meerut Expressway at Ghazipur, Delhi after family of a murdered man block roads in protest. A 32-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday night by assailants in a car near the Ghazipur flower market. pic.twitter.com/0kGJZGPGQj — Ashni Dhaor (@DhaorAshni) March 10, 2025

The Delhi Police have begun a thorough investigation, scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the assailants’ movements. Additional DCP-1 of East Delhi, Vineet Kumar, stated that they received an alert about a man sustaining bullet injuries. Upon reaching the hospital, they confirmed his death. Two individuals have been detained for questioning, and police teams are actively pursuing leads to nab all those involved.

Who let it happen over a decade in Delhi ? Rohit (32) was shot dead last night in Ghazipur. Locals say that Tariq & Yamin killed him for opposing the growing drug trade in the area. People have now blocked the road and shouted slogans against Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/6QGH5ClxBV — Kavi 🇮🇳 (@kavita_tewari) March 10, 2025

This incident once again highlights the rising cases of violent crimes in Delhi. The shooting has left residents worried about safety in public spaces, especially during late hours. The police have assured strict action against the culprits and are working towards ensuring justice for the victim’s family.

