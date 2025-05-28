Ghulam Nabi Azad To Miss Saudi Arabia and Algeria Tour After Getting Hospitalised In Kuwait: Disappointed At Being Bedridden

Baijayant Panda shared that Azad was “disappointed at being bedridden” and would be missed in Saudi Arabia and Algeria, the next destinations in the diplomatic tour.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad, was hospitalized on Tuesday while on an all-party delegation visit to Kuwait. His health issue emerged midway through the diplomatic mission.

Baijayant Panda, who is leading the Indian delegation, confirmed Azad’s condition in a social media post. He wrote, “Halfway into our delegation’s tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures. His contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful.”

Panda added that Azad was “disappointed at being bedridden” and would be missed in Saudi Arabia and Algeria, the next destinations in the diplomatic tour.

Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures . His contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is… pic.twitter.com/73CL9nqQGl
— Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) May 27, 2025

Indian Delegation’s Mission: Countering Pakistan’s Narrative

The Indian all-party delegation was in Kuwait to strengthen international alliances and counter Pakistan’s narrative on terrorism and disinformation. The aim was to clarify India’s position on regional security and highlight Pakistan’s alleged links to extremist activities.

While participating in meetings in Kuwait, Azad openly criticized Pakistan for spreading false information. He stated, as reported by ANI, “Pakistan spreads a lot of disinformation. It is their habit… The disinformation they used to hear has all been done away with. So, it was a really good program.”

Azad’s remarks underscored India’s efforts to neutralize anti-India propaganda and promote factual narratives to global allies.

Emphasizing Unity in Diversity

Ghulam Nabi Azad also highlighted the social harmony and political unity of India during his interactions in Kuwait. “We told them about our country, how everyone lives together with love — Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians. Political parties may debate in Parliament, but when it comes to the country, we stand united inside and outside India,” he said.

Though Azad won’t join the next phase of the mission, the delegation, led by Panda, continues its strategic diplomacy tour in Saudi Arabia and Algeria, reinforcing India’s stance on global platforms.

