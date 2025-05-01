In her final term, Vyas represented Chittorgarh in the 15th Lok Sabha, continuing her commitment to national service until the end.

Girija Vyas Will Be Remembered As A Popular Leader: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Mourns Her Demise

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma offered heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Girija Vyas.

He acknowledged her as a respected figure in Indian politics who will be remembered for her dedication to public service.

A Gentle Leader with Deep Public Connect

In his message, Sharma recalled Vyas’s calm demeanor and strong connection with the people.

“Girija Vyas’s life was dedicated to public service. Due to her gentle behaviour, she will always be remembered as a popular leader. Her death is an irreparable loss for state politics. I pray to God to give the departed soul a place in His Param Dham and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this grief,” he stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The loss of Vyas was also mourned by top Congress leaders.

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi expressed their sorrow and highlighted her legacy in promoting education, social justice, and women’s rights.

A Life Devoted to the Congress and Public Welfare

Kharge remembered her long-standing association with the Congress and her service in many significant roles.

“The news of the demise of former Union Minister, former State President of Rajasthan Congress and senior Congress leader, Dr. Girija Vyas ji is extremely sad,” he said in a post on X.

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री, राजस्थान कांग्रेस की पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेत्री, डॉ. गिरिजा व्यास जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दु:खद है। केंद्रीय मंत्री, सांसद, विधायक, महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष व AICC विचार विभाग की अध्यक्ष व कांग्रेस संदेश की संपादक के रूप में कई… pic.twitter.com/OWYlG9siO7 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 1, 2025

He praised her multifaceted contributions to the party and the nation.

“She served the country and the Congress Party in many important capacities as Union Minister, MP, MLA, Chairperson of the Women’s Commission, Chairperson of the AICC Ideology Department and Editor of Congress Sandesh. An intellectual politician, an influential orator and an able administrator, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress family,” he added.

Kharge also highlighted her Gandhian values and impact on women’s empowerment.

“From becoming a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at the age of just 25, she dedicated four decades to the Congress and public service in various constitutional and organisational roles. As a true Gandhian, she set an inspiring example of women empowerment while performing her duties. In this sad hour, I express my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers and pray for the peace of the departed soul,” he said.

Political Legacy Spanning State and Centre

Vyas recently suffered fatal burns while performing aarti at her home in Udaipur, according to reports. Her sudden passing has left a void in Rajasthan’s political landscape.

A seasoned leader, she held several influential posts over her career. She led the Rajasthan Congress as its state president and later chaired the National Commission for Women.

Her entry into Parliament came in 1991 when she won from the Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. She also served as Union Minister under Prime Minister Narasimha Rao.

In her final term, Vyas represented Chittorgarh in the 15th Lok Sabha, continuing her commitment to national service until the end.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute To Former Union Minister Girija Vyas