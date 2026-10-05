Girl’s Bus-Stop Pose During Delhi Protest Goes Viral, Trolls Ask Her To ‘Book Tickets For Didi’s Bigg Boss Show’

A video from a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar has gone viral after a young woman was seen standing directly in front of a bus, appearing to try to stop it as demonstrations continued. The Delhi video has drawn heavy criticism online, with social media users accusing the woman of turning a protest over electoral roll revisions into a moment aimed at gaining attention and going viral.

The clip was shared on X by user @ojasbhandarii, who questioned the growing trend of people striking what appeared to be model-like poses during protests. The Delhi demonstration was held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over electoral roll revisions, but the woman’s pose quickly became the main focus of the online discussion.

atp every person is just trying to go viral by doing this model pose and it’s getting so annoying pls stop pic.twitter.com/ACLjm41DNa — Ojas Bhandari (@ojasbhandarii) October 3, 2026

Delhi protest video draws criticism over model-like pose before bus

Sharing the video, the X user wrote, “Atp every person is just trying to go viral by doing this model pose and it’s getting so annoying pls stop.”

Several users mocked the woman’s pose, calling it “cringe” and embarrassing. Some argued that the Delhi protest scene appeared to be increasingly influenced by Instagram aesthetics and the desire to create social media-friendly moments rather than keeping attention on the issue being raised.

One user joked that such protest stunts were beginning to look like auditions for reality television. Another wrote, “Ban Insta for few days. And see these protest dying. It’s not even for any cause atp. Just for sale of virality or someshitt.”

Delhi demonstration sparks wider debate over social media fame

The criticism did not stop there. A user agreeing with the original post said, “So true Ojas. It’s become a formula now – pose anywhere for viral views. Totally ignores what’s actually happening in the background.”

Another commenter questioned whether gaining followers and engagement had become a bigger motivation for some protesters. The user said, “I feel protests are only for increasing Instagram followers and get more engagement, most people on streets aren’t bothered about any of the issues they are raising!”

The backlash continued as another user described the Delhi incident as “embarrassing and cringe”, adding, “This is so embarrassing and cringe. Protests in India are all about Insta story maxing and chasing quick fame now. Nobody even cares about actually getting anything done,”

Delhi viral clip shifts focus from electoral roll protest

The demonstrations near Jantar Mantar were centred on electoral roll revisions and criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. However, the viral Delhi clip shifted online attention toward the woman’s conduct and whether public protests are increasingly being used to create moments designed for social media visibility.

While protests are meant to highlight public issues and demands, the Delhi video has opened a separate debate online over the role of viral content, Instagram engagement and performative poses during demonstrations.

Also Read: Live-In Relationship Ends In Double Murder: Delhi Man And Girlfriend Found Dumped In Canal; Was Rs 30 Lakh The Motive Behind Killing?