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Home > India News > Gitanjali Angmo Slams Congress’ PM Residence Protest; Here’s What Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Said

Gitanjali Angmo Slams Congress’ PM Residence Protest; Here’s What Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Said

Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo questioned the Congress protest near PM Modi's residence, saying leaders should have joined students at Jantar Mantar.

Gitanjali Angmo slams Congress protest (Image: ANI)
Gitanjali Angmo slams Congress protest (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 17:05 IST

The political debate surrounding Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike took a new turn on Thursday after his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, questioned the Congress’s decision to protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence instead of standing with students at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Her remarks came as Sonam Wangchuk continued his fast for the 26th day from a hospital in Gurugram, where he was shifted last week from the protest site.

Reports say that according to Angmo, the focus should have remained on the students leading the movement over alleged paper leaks rather than on separate political demonstrations. She also suggested that Sonam Wangchuk’s public image was being used for political messaging, saying people today are capable of identifying genuine support from symbolic gestures.

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Speaking to India Today, Angmo said Congress leaders had an opportunity to express solidarity by joining the students instead of organising a sit-in near the Prime Minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

“The protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence lacked sincerity. The public cannot be fooled anymore. This is an awakened India. Those who are insincere will be thrown out by the youth,” she said, as per reports.

Her comments referred to the July 21 protest led by Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders against police action on students during their Parliament march. The demonstration ended with police detaining Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders.

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife defends students against violence claims

While criticising the political response, Angmo also sought to protect the image of the students involved in the Jantar Mantar protest. In a post on X, she urged people not to associate the movement with incidents of violence reported elsewhere in Delhi unless supported by evidence.

“As an educator, I find it deeply painful to watch the image of our students being tarnished in the media. The students’ protest is taking place peacefully at Jantar Mantar. If there are reports of violence elsewhere in Delhi, please do not rush to attribute them to this movement without evidence,” she wrote.

Sonam Wangchuk remains in hospital as fast continues

Even as political reactions continue to grow around the movement, Sonam Wangchuk remains admitted to a hospital in Gurugram while continuing his indefinite hunger strike. His fast entered its 26th day on Thursday, with Angmo’s comments adding a fresh political dimension to the ongoing student-led campaign.

Also Read: Centre Sends Fourth Invitation To CJP: Will Student Protesters Finally Agree To Talks?   

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Gitanjali Angmo Slams Congress’ PM Residence Protest; Here’s What Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Said
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Gitanjali Angmo Slams Congress’ PM Residence Protest; Here’s What Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Said
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