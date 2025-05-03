Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
‘Give Me a Suicide Bomb, I’ll Go To Pakistan’: Karnataka Minister’s Explosive Statement

Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan says he’s ready to wear a suicide bomb and go to Pakistan if India declares war, sparking reactions after the Pahalgam terror attack.

‘Give Me a Suicide Bomb, I’ll Go To Pakistan’: Karnataka Minister’s Explosive Statement


Karnataka Housing and Waqf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan made a dramatic statement on Friday, saying he is willing to “wear a suicide bomb” and go to Pakistan if India goes to war. His comments came during a press conference, following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 people dead.

Khan, who also serves as the state’s Minority Affairs Minister, passionately declared his loyalty to India while switching between Kannada and English. “We are Indians, we are Hindustanis. There is no relation between us and Pakistan,” he said.

“If India decides to go to war against Pakistan, I am ready to fight. I am not speaking emotionally. If needed, let Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah give me a suicide bomb, I will wear it and go to Pakistan,” Khan said, clenching his fists and emphasizing that he meant every word.

His statement drew attention not just for its intensity but also because it came soon after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also from the Congress party, expressed opposition to war with Pakistan. Siddaramaiah had instead called for stronger internal security, questioning the preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

“There is no necessity to wage a war against Pakistan,” Siddaramaiah said earlier this week. “We need better security measures. The Central government must take effective action to ensure safety and peace.”

Khan’s comments have sparked political reactions, especially in the backdrop of the Congress party’s ongoing attempts to balance national security with calls for peace. His bold war-time rhetoric stands in contrast to the Chief Minister’s more cautious tone, exposing internal differences in the party on how to respond to cross-border terrorism.

No official response has yet been given by the Union Government regarding Khan’s remark. However, the incident has ignited intense debate on social media and among political circles about the role of public leaders in addressing national security and diplomacy.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Missile Alerts And Test After Pahalgam Attack Raise India’s Security Concerns And Regional Tension

