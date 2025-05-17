GK Question: What Is The New Name Of Gaya City In Bihar?

The Bihar cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday approved the renaming of Gaya town to Gaya Ji, marking an official acknowledgment of the city’s deep spiritual heritage.

The Bihar cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday approved the renaming of Gaya town to Gaya Ji, marking an official acknowledgment of the city’s deep spiritual heritage. The decision was part of a broader list of 69 proposals cleared in the cabinet meeting, as confirmed by Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet) S. Siddharth.

Bihar | The Chief Minister has made the district more historical by naming it ‘Gayaji’ pic.twitter.com/15n9IttMco — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

A Sacred Name Restored

Gaya, revered for its spiritual significance, attracts lakhs of devotees and tourists every year, especially during the Pitrapaksh period, when people perform pind daan rituals in honour of their ancestors. The city’s roots trace back to mythological times and legends from the Vayu Purana, which narrates the tale of the demon Gayasur, whose penance and blessing from Lord Vishnu turned him into a sacred figure.

The renaming to Gaya Ji resonates with the city’s religious identity and is seen as a restoration of its traditional name. Gaya MLA and Cooperative Minister Prem Kumar, who had long championed the change, expressed gratitude to the chief minister, stating that it reflects the sentiments of the local population. A resolution for the name change had earlier been passed by the Gaya Municipal Corporation in 2022.

