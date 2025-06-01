GK Question: Which Is The Only State In India With ZERO Covid-19 Cases?

Even as India grapples with a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, Sikkim has managed to buck the trend, emerging as the only state with zero active infections, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Saturday, India’s total active caseload climbed to 3,395—a staggering rise of over 1,200% compared to just 257 cases on May 22. The country registered 685 new infections and four COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours alone. Yet, nestled in the Himalayas, Sikkim remains untouched by the current uptick.

The latest wave is being driven by an increase in cases in several key states. Kerala continues to top the chart with 1,336 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (467), and Delhi (375). Other states witnessing a steady climb include Gujarat (265), Karnataka (234), West Bengal (205), Tamil Nadu (185), and Uttar Pradesh (117). Even union territories like Puducherry (41) and Haryana (26) are reporting consistent daily additions.

Sikkim’s ability to maintain a clean slate amid the rise is being praised as a remarkable public health success. Officials credit robust local surveillance, strict adherence to preventive protocols, and timely vaccination coverage for the state’s resilience.

Meanwhile, on the global front, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has placed two new subvariants—LF.7 and NB.1.8.1—under its “Variants Under Monitoring” list. Although both strains have been detected in multiple countries and are believed to be contributing to localised surges, the WHO has clarified there is no current evidence suggesting these variants lead to more severe disease. Existing vaccines, the agency added, continue to offer strong protection against serious illness and hospitalisation.

So far in 2025, India has recorded 26 COVID-related deaths. Health authorities are keeping a close watch on the evolving situation, urging the public to remain cautious, especially in high-risk regions. As for Sikkim, its calm amidst the storm offers a rare moment of relief and a case study in successful containment during a time of renewed uncertainty.

