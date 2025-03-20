Glitch In The Matrix? Chaat Vendor Resembling Billionaire Gautam Adani Has The Internet Spiraling

A video featuring a chaat vendor near Mumbai’s Andheri railway station has taken the internet by storm due to the man’s uncanny resemblance to Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

A video featuring a chaat vendor near Mumbai’s Andheri railway station has taken the internet by storm due to the man’s uncanny resemblance to Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani. The clip, widely circulated on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shows the vendor standing at his food stall while a person holds up a phone displaying an image of Adani, highlighting their strikingly similar appearances.

Gautam Adani’s brother sells chaat near Andheri railway station, while Gautam is a billionaire. Yet, he gets no help from his brother. Sad.😢 pic.twitter.com/RR33GbMbsl Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Jeet Shah (@MostlyMomentum_) March 19, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Playful Caption Sparks Online Reactions

The video’s caption humorously read, “Gautam Adani’s brother sells chaat near Andheri railway station, while Gautam is a billionaire. Yet, he gets no help from his brother. Sad.”

This tongue-in-cheek remark quickly caught the attention of social media users, leading to a flood of reactions, with many posting laughing emojis and witty comments. While some people were simply entertained by the resemblance, others were curious about whether the vendor actually had any relation to the Adani family.

Fact-Check Confirms Vendor Has No Relation to Adani

As the video gained traction, some internet users turned to Grok, an AI-powered fact-checking tool, to verify the claim. The tool confirmed that the vendor has no connection to Gautam Adani, debunking the humorous but misleading suggestion in the video.

For those unfamiliar, Gautam Adani is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a global conglomerate involved in industries such as energy, logistics, infrastructure, agribusiness, real estate, financial services, and defense.

A Familiar Pattern: The Case of ‘Elon Musk’ in Pakistan

This incident isn’t the first time a lookalike of a global business tycoon has gone viral. In a similar case, a Pakistani man bearing a strong resemblance to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was recently spotted enjoying a meal with friends.

A video of the man casually eating rice while his friends jokingly referred to him as “Elon Musk” in Pashto surfaced on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram by user Gohar Zaman, was captioned, “Look at this doppelgänger of @elonmusk in KPK, Pakistan. Elon Musk Khan Yousafzai.”

This resemblance, much like that of the chaat vendor and Gautam Adani, sparked curiosity and amusement online, proving that the internet loves discovering unexpected doppelgängers of famous personalities.

While these viral moments provide a good laugh, they also highlight how social media can spread playful but sometimes misleading narratives, emphasizing the importance of fact-checking before jumping to conclusions.