Global Action Needed To Prevent Terrorism: President Murmu Reacts To Pahalgam Attack

President Droupadi Murmu extended a warm welcome to Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

During her speech, she expressed appreciation for Angola’s solidarity in the aftermath of the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid a Grim Backdrop

“This is a historic occasion,” President Murmu noted, emphasizing the significance of President Lourenco’s first state visit to India.

She added that the visit marked a major milestone as it was the first high-level engagement between the two nations in over forty years, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

President Murmu used the platform to address the pressing issue of global terrorism.

“The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam… has once again demonstrated that the international community needs to take concrete steps to prevent terrorism and those who promote it,” she stated.

She extended gratitude on behalf of India for Angola’s strong message of support following the attack.

Pahalgam Attack Reinforces Urgency for Global Response

Referring directly to the attack in Jammu and Kashmir, President Murmu reiterated the need for international cooperation to tackle terrorism at its roots.

She acknowledged the loss of innocent lives and emphasized that such incidents call for decisive, united action from all nations.

Meanwhile, President Lourenco condemned the violence and expressed his country’s immediate reaction to the tragic event.

“Angola was one of the first to react immediately after the sad events in the Kashmir region, where human lives were victimised,” he said.

He added, “Since it was an act of terrorism and Angola obviously condemns any terrorism, regardless of where it is committed.”

India and Angola Align on Peace and Security Efforts

President Murmu also recognized Angola’s diplomatic efforts in Africa, particularly its mediation in conflict zones across Middle and West Africa.

“We appreciate the role you have played as a mediator… India stands by your commitment to promoting peace and security in the African continent,” she remarked.

The two leaders’ meeting comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which targeted tourists and claimed 26 lives, including that of a Nepali national.

In response to the attack, India has reportedly stepped up its stance against Pakistan, holding it accountable for supporting cross-border terrorism.

(With Inputs From ANI)

