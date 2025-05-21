Global Anti-Terror Outreach On Operation Sindoor: Why Did India Select These Countries?

India has kicked off a massive diplomatic campaign to take its anti-terror message to the global stage. Starting today, seven delegations of Indian parliamentarians, representing a wide range of political parties, will begin visiting 33 countries and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India has kicked off a massive diplomatic campaign to take its anti-terror message to the global stage. Starting today, seven delegations of Indian parliamentarians, representing a wide range of political parties, will begin visiting 33 countries and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to highlight India’s strong stand against terrorism and build global support.

The outreach is aimed at showing the world that India speaks with one voice on terrorism—cutting across political lines—and won’t back down in the face of cross-border attacks.

Foreign Secretary Briefs the Teams

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a detailed briefing with all seven delegations. By Sunday, each team will have left for their respective destinations, ready to engage with global leaders, diplomats, and policymakers.

The idea is to counter Pakistan’s propaganda and push India’s side of the story on the recent terror attack and the military response—Operation Sindoor—which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

How the 33 Countries Were Picked

During the briefing, Mr Misri explained how the countries were chosen for the campaign. According to BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, 15 of the selected nations are either permanent or rotating members of the United Nations Security Council. Five others are countries set to join the UNSC in the near future.

Apart from these, several nations that have a strong global voice and are influential in international forums were also included in the outreach list.

Ms Sarangi, who is part of the team led by JDU’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, will travel to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. This delegation is the first to leave, with Japan as its first stop.

Why This Outreach Is Important

Speaking to the media, Ms Sarangi said Pakistan, which is currently serving as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, will likely try to mislead the international community and make anti-India claims. That makes India’s outreach all the more urgent and important.

“Our government had rightly decided that MPs of different parties should visit these different countries together and present our narrative to the bureaucracy and political representatives there and present our stand, and condemn Pakistan’s approach of promoting terrorism. This is our responsibility,” said Sarangi, the MP from Bhubaneswar.

She added, “The delegation wants to give the message to the world that India stands united against terrorism.”

Who’s Leading the Global Campaign?

Each of the seven delegations will be led by a senior political leader from a different party, reflecting India’s unified political resolve against terrorism. The leaders heading the teams are:

Shashi Tharoor (Congress)

Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP)

Baijayant Jay Panda (BJP)

Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU)

Supriya Sule (NCP)

Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Kanimozhi (DMK)

Mr Jha’s team, which includes BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Prasan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, and CPM’s John Brittas, will fly out to Japan at around 11:30 am today. Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee will also join this delegation, stepping in after Yusuf Pathan dropped out.

Following them, Shrikant Shinde’s group, which includes Bansuri Swaraj, Sasmit Patra, and others, will depart next.

Planned Meetings and Engagements

These delegations will hold high-level meetings with:

Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers

Parliamentarians and Opposition Leaders

Top bureaucrats, political advisors, and think tanks

Intellectuals, journalists, and Indian diaspora groups

The idea is to directly communicate India’s position on terrorism, explain why Operation Sindoor was necessary, and build global support to isolate Pakistan diplomatically for allegedly sponsoring terror.