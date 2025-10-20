LIVE TV
Global Leaders Extend Diwali Grettings To India Through Beautiful Videos, Watch

World leaders joined India in celebrating the Festival of Lights as Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended heartfelt Diwali greetings. The Singapore High Commission in India also shared warm wishes, spreading festive cheer and positivity.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 20, 2025 04:59:42 IST

Its D- Day , the festival of light and the celebration of good over evil- Diwali. India receives greetings from global leaders on this grand festival. 

The Singapore High Commission in India extended heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali. In a post shared on social media platform X, the commission wrote, “A very happy #Diwali to all! May this Diwali season illuminate your homes with happiness, peace, and prosperity.” The message spread positivity and festive cheer, reflecting the strong cultural ties and friendship between Singapore and India during this Festival of Lights.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong 

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also sent his Diwali greetings through a video post on X. In his message, he said, “Light over darkness.

Hope over fear. As we count down to Deepavali, we celebrate not just the lights that fill our homes, but the meaning they carry in our hearts.” He wished everyone a bright and meaningful Festival of Lights, marking the importance of unity, hope, and celebration across communities.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese 



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined global leaders in extending Diwali greetings. In his message, he said, “As you gather to celebrate the great festival of lights, may this special time uplift you with hope for a bright future.” His message reflected goodwill and shared joy, highlighting Diwali’s universal message of positivity and renewal. Australia has a large Indian diaspora, and the Prime Minister’s gesture strengthened the bond between both nations.

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 4:59 AM IST
