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Home > India News > ‘Go Back to India’: Indian-Origin Doctor Breaks Silence After Racist Abuse Over Wearing Bindi

‘Go Back to India’: Indian-Origin Doctor Breaks Silence After Racist Abuse Over Wearing Bindi

An Indian-American doctor, Dr. Karishma Reddy, has gone viral after speaking out against racist comments she received for wearing a bindi. In a heartfelt Instagram video, she addressed the hate, explained the significance of the bindi and Hindu beliefs, and urged people to choose kindness over prejudice.

Indian-Origin Doctor Breaks Silence After Racist Abuse Over Wearing Bindi. Photo: Video Grab
Indian-Origin Doctor Breaks Silence After Racist Abuse Over Wearing Bindi. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 07:49 IST

An Indian-American doctor went viral after she spoke out against some racist comments she got online for wearing a bindi. Dr. Karishma Reddy who was born and raised in the US said she felt really shocked by the anti-Indian slurs, and a few social media users who even told her to “go back to India.” In this heartfelt Instagram video she talked through the backlash, then explained why the bindi matters, how it connects to Hindu belief, and she asked folks to pick kindness instead of prejudice.

What Really Happened 

It started when Dr. Karishma Reddy, plastic surgeon based in the US, shared a video about something that happened back when she was a medical student. She called it a “ light, fun memory,” but then the clip got hit with this unexpected wave of hateful comments. So, she ended up posting another video, to speak up and address the abuse directly, in a more careful way than before.

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“As a medical student, when you go on your rural rotations, nobody really prepares you well for those. I went to the Medical College of Georgia. I showed up in this tiny town. I was seeing this man for diabetes, and his wife asked me why I wore a dot,” she said, referring to her bindi.

In the original video, Reddy spoke about an experience during her rural medical rotations at the Medical College of Georgia. She said a patient’s wife asked her why she wore a bindi.

Before she could reply, the woman’s husband allegedly made a racist joke, saying, “I’ll tell you why she wears that dot. When she gets married, her husband scratches it off and finds out if he won a motel or a gas station.”

Reddy said the comment stayed with her for a long time. “I just… I drove home in silence a lot of those days,” she said.

What Doctor Said After Racist Comments 

As the video went viral, many social media users posted racist and anti-Indian comments, with several telling Dr. Karishma Reddy to “go back to India.”



In response, she shared another Instagram video, saying she had “never seen so much anti-Indian rhetoric in my entire life.”

“Earlier this week, I made a reel about a patient encounter regarding my bindi, and it was a light, fun memory that I have. But wow, the comment section went absolutely nuts. I have never seen so much anti-Indian rhetoric in my entire life,” she said.

Reddy said she was really shocked, by how much online hate there is, because she spent most of her life working in healthcare, where people had always treated her with kindness and respect. She also explained that a lot of folks told her “go back to India,” even though she was born and raised in the United States.

The doctor also responded to comments about cows and Hindu traditions, she said that many people misunderstood.

“Hindu people don’t eat beef,” she said, adding, “The main reason for that is not because we have a sacred text telling us not to eat cows. It’s because in the olden days when a lot of women died in childbirth, we survived off of cow’s milk. So out of respect for the cow, for giving humans the gift of life, we do not slaughter or kill cows.”

She also said she was saddened by how comfortable people have become posting hateful comments online. “I don’t know when society pivoted to feeling so comfortable saying hateful things online, but it makes me really sad,” she said.

Urging people to be more understanding, she added, “You will never lose anything by treating people with kindness and respect and learning more about their backgrounds and cultures… Be kind, please.”

The video got a lot of support on social media, with many people praising Reddy for how she handled those racist comments with calmness and grace. A few users also thanked her, for her work as a doctor and they shared their support too, saying they were really behind her.

Also Read: PM Modi Sets Up Task Force Under Nandan Nilekani: Will Technology Stop Paper Leaks In India? 

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‘Go Back to India’: Indian-Origin Doctor Breaks Silence After Racist Abuse Over Wearing Bindi

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‘Go Back to India’: Indian-Origin Doctor Breaks Silence After Racist Abuse Over Wearing Bindi
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