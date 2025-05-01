‘Go There And Take Over The Place’, Asaduddin Owaisi Urges Centre To Launch Decisive Military Action Against Pakistan

Highlighting the long-standing threat from cross-border terrorism, Owaisi mentioned several major attacks in India, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pulwama attack in 2019, and blasts in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar and Lumbini Park.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged the Indian government to take decisive action and reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), citing unconfirmed reports of Pakistani troop withdrawals and families fleeing the region.

Addressing a press conference, Owaisi took a sharp dig at the BJP-led central government, saying, “This time, don’t just say ‘ghar mein ghus ke maarenge’ (we will go to them and hit them). Instead, ‘ghar mein ghus ke baith jaana’ (go there and take over the place).” He was responding to media queries on reports suggesting that Pakistani soldiers were vacating forward posts near the Line of Control (LoC).

“If the reports are true, this is a good opportunity. If they’ve vacated the area, we should move in and never leave it,” Owaisi said, pointing out that there is already a resolution passed by the Indian Parliament declaring PoK as part of India. “Then act on it. Don’t just talk, take action.”

The Hyderabad MP also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking stronger action in 2019, especially after terror attacks like Pulwama. “I wish in 2019, Narendra Modi had seized the terrorist launch pads across the LoC instead of just retaliating with strikes. This time, don’t just hit- occupy,” he said.

Highlighting the long-standing threat from cross-border terrorism, Owaisi mentioned several major attacks in India, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pulwama attack in 2019, and blasts in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar and Lumbini Park. He recounted emotional losses, including a Telugu Pandit’s daughter and a bride from Nizamabad who died in the 26/11 attack at VT station, her hands still adorned with mehendi.

He further noted that opposition parties have consistently called for firm and strategic action. “You are in power. It is your responsibility to end these terror threats permanently,” he added.

Owaisi’s remarks come at a time when tensions remain high along the LoC, and any sign of troop movement or civilian evacuation on the Pakistani side has triggered speculation about possible changes in the region’s strategic situation.

