Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Granted Bail In Forgery Case, Duo Set To Be Released From Jail As They Continue To Face Legal Proceedings

The Luthra brothers, facing serious forgery charges linked to their nightclub and a deadly fire that killed 25 people, have been granted bail and are set to be released as legal proceedings continue.

A court in Goa on Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the fire-hit Birch by Romeo Lane, in a forgery case. The brothers had earlier also secured bail in connection with the December blaze that claimed 25 lives.

Their lawyer, Parag Rao, said Judicial Magistrate First Class Jude Sequeira granted them regular bail. Following the order, the brothers will be released, though they have been directed to report to the Mapusa police station for the next five days.

The forgery case involves allegations that the brothers used fake documents, including a forged no-objection certificate (NOC), to obtain licences and permissions for operating the nightclub in North Goa. Police said the fabricated NOC was used to secure regulatory approvals.

Earlier, on April 1, a sessions court had granted them bail in the fire case. After the blaze on December 6, 2025, the brothers had fled to Thailand but were later deported to India and arrested by Anjuna police.

The forgery case was registered after a complaint by a health officer, who alleged that his signature was forged and false entries were made in official records to obtain clearance. The tragic incident led to a wider investigation into fire safety violations, licensing lapses, and alleged negligence.

(Inputs FRom ANI)

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