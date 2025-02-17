Goan Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Rape And Murder Of Irish Tourist

The victim, an Irish girl, a former student at Liverpool John Moores University, had been in Goa with a friend and had attended a Holi party the night before her murder.

A Sessions Court in Goa has sentenced Vikat Bhagat to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of 28-year-old British-Irish backpacker, Danielle McLaughlin. The verdict comes after nearly eight years of legal proceedings following McLaughlin’s tragic death in March 2017. Bhagat, who had been convicted on February 16, 2025, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), now faces life imprisonment for the crime.

McLaughlin, who had traveled to Goa from Ireland on a holiday, was found dead near Palolem Beach on March 14, 2017. The discovery was made by a farmer in an isolated field where her body was found with severe injuries, including a head wound and signs of strangulation. A post-mortem revealed that McLaughlin had died due to brain hemorrhage caused by blunt force trauma and neck constriction.

The victim, a former student at Liverpool John Moores University, had been in Goa with a friend and had attended a Holi party the night before her murder. She was reportedly in the company of Bhagat, a local resident whom she had met during a previous trip to Goa. The police investigation revealed that Bhagat had taken advantage of his familiarity with McLaughlin to lure her to a secluded spot, where he sexually assaulted and murdered her.

Bhagat, who has a criminal record involving theft, assault, and robbery, was arrested shortly after the crime. He was charged under Section 302 (murder), Section 376 (rape), and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC. Following a trial, the court convicted him on all charges.

The court imposed life sentences for both the murder and rape convictions, along with a fine of Rs 25,000 for the rape charge. For the destruction of evidence, Bhagat received a two-year sentence with an additional fine of Rs 10,000. However, the sentences will run concurrently, meaning the total time served will be the same as a life sentence.

Vikram Varma, the lawyer representing McLaughlin’s family, expressed relief that justice had been served. “It was a long trial, but justice has been done,” Varma said. He also noted that the prosecution’s task of presenting circumstantial evidence to secure the conviction had been difficult but ultimately successful.

The victim’s mother, Andrea Brannigan, who traveled to Goa for the sentencing, shared her feelings of relief. “I am glad it’s over,” she said, expressing gratitude that the long-awaited verdict had brought closure to the family.

The case has brought international attention to the issue of violence against women in India. Despite legal reforms following high-profile cases such as the 2012 Delhi gang-rape, violence against women remains a serious problem in the country. Danielle McLaughlin’s death serves as a reminder of the risks faced by women traveling, even in popular tourist destinations like Goa.

As Goa continues to attract millions of tourists each year, India has enacted stricter laws and established fast-track courts to address sexual assault cases more efficiently.

