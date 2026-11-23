The Supreme Court has suspended the sentence of Irfan Siraj Pada, a convict in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, and granted him bail on medical grounds. The court also took into consideration that Pada had already spent more than 17 years in prison. The development comes as appeals filed by several convicts in the case remain pending before the apex court. The Godhra train burning incident, which claimed 58 lives, remains one of the most significant and tragic episodes in India’s recent history.

What Happened In The Godhra Train Burning Case?

The incident took place on February 27, 2002, when a fire broke out inside the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra in Gujarat. The train was carrying kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya. As many as 58 people lost their lives in the fire. The incident triggered widespread communal violence across Gujarat, leaving a deep impact on the state and the country.

What Were The Court’s Findings?

The trial court convicted 31 people in the case. Of these, 11 were sentenced to death, while 20 others received life imprisonment. Another 63 accused were acquitted. In 2017, the Gujarat High Court commuted the death sentences of all 11 convicts to life imprisonment while upholding the life sentences awarded to the remaining 20. Appeals challenging the convictions have been pending before the Supreme Court since 2018.

Supreme Court Had Earlier Granted Bail To Other Convicts

Pada’s bail comes after the Supreme Court granted relief to several other convicts in the case. In May 2022, the court granted interim bail to Abdul Raheman Dhantiya, also known as Kankatto or Jamburo, on humanitarian grounds after considering his wife’s terminal illness and the condition of his daughters. His bail was subsequently extended. In December 2022, another convict, Farook, was granted bail after the court considered his imprisonment of more than 17 years and his alleged role in stone-pelting. On April 21, 2023, the Supreme Court also granted bail to eight other convicts. The latest order in Pada’s case adds to the series of bail decisions as the main appeals in the Godhra train burning case continue to await final adjudication before the Supreme Court.

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