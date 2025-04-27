Golden Jubilee Of India’s First Satellite Launch Aryabhata: PM Modi Highlights The Growth Of Indian Space Journey From Cycle To Moon

Reflecting on the nation’s remarkable space journey, Modi spoke about how far India has come in five decades, transforming from modest beginnings to becoming a global space leader.

In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone — the 50th anniversary of the launch of India’s first satellite, Aryabhata. Reflecting on the nation’s remarkable space journey, Modi spoke about how far India has come in five decades, transforming from modest beginnings to becoming a global space leader.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Leadership

Prime Minister Modi recalled the early days when young Indian scientists, driven solely by talent, dedication, and a deep love for the country, laid the foundation for India’s space ambitions. At that time, they lacked advanced technology and infrastructure, but their passion compensated for these limitations. Modi vividly mentioned images of critical satellite equipment being transported on bullock carts and bicycles — symbols of the scientists’ sheer determination and spirit of service to the nation.

Highlighting India’s progress, Modi celebrated the fact that today India stands as a major space power. He noted achievements like the record-setting launch of 104 satellites in a single mission, becoming the first country to successfully land near the Moon’s south pole with Chandrayaan-3, and reaching close to the Sun with the Aditya-L1 mission. India has also made history with its Mars Orbiter Mission and continues to lead one of the most cost-effective yet highly successful space programs in the world.

Recalling The Launch Of PSLV-C21

PM Modi shared personal memories of witnessing the launch of PSLV-C21 and being present at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru during the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Although Chandrayaan-2 did not achieve its intended success, Modi admired the unshakable spirit he saw in the eyes of the scientists. That same spirit led to the historic success of Chandrayaan-3 a few years later.

The Prime Minister also emphasized how India has opened its space sector to private enterprises, resulting in a wave of innovation among the youth. Today, more than 300 space startups are actively working in India, signaling a future rich with opportunities in the space sector. He mentioned upcoming missions like Gaganyaan, SPADEX, Chandrayaan projects, and future plans for Venus and Mars exploration.

Through his address, PM Modi paid tribute to India’s past efforts and inspired the nation to dream even bigger for its future among the stars.

