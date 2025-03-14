Golden Temple Attack: Five Injured As Man Strikes Devotees With Iron Rod, Arrested

Five people were injured in an iron rod attack at Amritsar's Golden Temple. The suspect, Zulfan from Haryana, was arrested. Police are investigating the motive.

A shocking attack at Amritsar’s Golden Temple left five people injured after a man assaulted devotees and volunteers with an iron rod near the community kitchen, Guru Ram Das Langar. The accused, identified as Zulfan from Haryana, was swiftly overpowered and arrested, bringing the situation under control, according to police.

Panic at Golden Temple

Chaos erupted inside the temple complex as the attacker struck people indiscriminately. Among the injured were two sewadars (volunteers) of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). One of the victims was taken to Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect had surveyed the area before launching the attack. A second individual, allegedly involved in the recce, was also detained.

Security Concerns and Police Investigation

According to police officer Sarmel Singh, the main accused left the area and later returned armed with an iron rod before attacking SGPC staff and devotees who tried to intervene. Singh confirmed that the attacker sustained injuries during the incident.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm as investigations continue to determine the motive behind the attack. The SGPC has filed an official complaint, highlighting concerns about the safety of devotees inside the revered shrine.

History of Security Breaches

This incident follows a similar security scare at the Golden Temple last December when Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was targeted in a shooting at the temple entrance. The shooter, Narayan Singh Chaura, was arrested after being overpowered by security personnel.

With repeated security threats at one of Sikhism’s holiest sites, concerns over the safety of devotees and the need for stricter measures are mounting. Authorities are expected to tighten security to prevent further incidents.

