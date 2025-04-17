“Golgappe Mast Hai”: Korean Woman’s Indian Street Food Adventure Wins Hearts Online | Watch

From crunchy pani puri to spicy fried rice, India’s street food is full of flavor—and one Korean woman is going viral for how much she enjoyed it. Her fun video trying out desi snacks is all over Instagram, and people can’t stop watching her reactions.

From Eating at Home to Hitting the Streets

The video was shared by Instagram user ‘Jaeeunna’, and it starts with her casually eating at home with a fork. But then it jumps straight into the action—she’s out on the streets, trying popular Indian dishes from roadside stalls, and loving every moment of it.

A post shared by jaeeunna (@jennas_korea)

She kicks things off with some soft, fluffy Appams, then moves on to spicy fried rice, tasty sev puri, and finally the star of the show—pani puri (or golgappe).

And her review?

“Golgappe mast hai.” Simple, honest, and totally relatable.

Reactions That Say It All

She might not say much in the video, but her face says everything. Each bite brings out a new expression—surprise, happiness, even a bit of shock when the flavors kick in. Whether it’s the crunch of the puri or the tangy spice of the chaat, she seems totally into it.

Watching her enjoy Indian street food feels like watching a friend try your favorite snack for the first time—it’s just fun.

Internet Can’t Get Enough

Her video, posted on April 16, already has over 28,000 views. In the caption, she wrote:

“Golgappe mast hai, aur main unse bhi mast! Exploring 🇮🇳 India’s street food, one delicious bite at a time.”

People in the comments are loving it. One wrote, “Chaats r my fav too”, while others dropped loads of heart emojis and laughing faces. Everyone’s just happy to see someone enjoy their favorite street food with so much excitement.