Good News! Bengaluru Metro Slashes Fare By 30% After Public Outcry Over Hike

BMRCL has reduced metro fares by up to 30% after strong public backlash. The revision comes after complaints over the recent price hike, making travel more affordable.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a fare reduction of up to 30%, revising the recent hike that had sparked widespread public backlash.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao, the board reconsidered the fare hike after reviewing complaints from passengers and feedback from the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). The revised pricing will be implemented with immediate effect.

Public Backlash Forces BMRCL to Reassess Fare Hike

The fare revision comes just a week after the BMRCL had increased metro ticket prices by nearly 50%, following the FFC’s recommendations. However, the sharp surge in fares led to strong opposition from daily metro users, prompting BMRCL to revise the price structure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rao emphasized that passenger interests remain a priority, and the board aimed to balance affordability with operational sustainability. He assured that the revised fares would ease the financial burden for nearly 30-45% of passengers who had raised concerns over the abnormal price jumps.

New Fare Structure and Peak/Non-Peak Tariffs

BMRCL’s revised fare structure includes separate tariffs for peak and non-peak hours, similar to app-based ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber.

The new fare chart is as follows:

0-2 km – ₹10

2-4 km – ₹20

4-6 km – ₹30

6-8 km – ₹40

8-10 km – ₹50

10-12 km – ₹60

15-20 km – ₹70

20-25 km – ₹80

25-30 km and above – ₹90

Additionally, the minimum balance requirement for metro smart cards has been raised from ₹50 to ₹90.

A Move to Restore Public Trust?

The fare revision is seen as a strategic move to restore public trust after strong opposition to the hike. Commuters had expressed concerns that the sudden surge in prices made daily travel unaffordable. With the revised rates, BMRCL hopes to retain ridership and ensure metro services remain accessible for Bengaluru’s growing population.

ALSO READ: Kerala College Ragging: Senior Students Expelled, Investigation Underway