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Home > India News > Good News For Agniveers: Delhi LG TS Sandhu Orders 20% Job Reservation For Them

Good News For Agniveers: Delhi LG TS Sandhu Orders 20% Job Reservation For Them

The reservation will be applicable across key operational departments, specifically covering the recruitment of Police Constables in Delhi Police, Firemen in the Delhi Fire Service, Jail Warders in the Prison Department,

The initiative is being implemented in line with the guiding vision of the government. (Pic: ANI)
The initiative is being implemented in line with the guiding vision of the government. (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 17:37 IST

In a good news for former Agniveers who completed their service and are looking for jobs, the Delhi LG has announced 20% reservation in the government jobs in various departments. The Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday made the announcement after a meeting with senior Delhi government officials including Police Commissioner, Chief Secretary among others. The LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu asked the senior officials to assess the preparedness of giving the reservation to former Agniveers in Group C poss in various departments and agencies in Delhi government.    

Move in line with govt vision

The initiative is being implemented in line with the guiding vision of the government.
The LG had earlier proposed recruitments of ex-Agniveers to the Delhi Fire Service in a meeting held on June 8. To optimally harness the discipline and military training of these youths, the LG directed the execution of a 20 per cent reservation in direct recruitment to vacant Group ‘C’ posts. 

This quota will be applicable across key operational departments, specifically covering the recruitment of Police Constables in Delhi Police, Firemen in the Delhi Fire Service, Jail Warders in the Prison Department, and Forest Guards and Wildlife Guards in the Department of Environment, Forest and Wildlife, according to a release.

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Strict deadline from LG Sandhu

Setting a firm operational timeline, the LG issued a strict deadline of June 30 for all concerned departments to finalise the required processes and bring necessary amendments to their respective Recruitment Rules.

LG Sandhu noted that by seamlessly integrating these dedicated individuals into the civic framework, the government will significantly augment the capital’s institutional resilience and drive forward the collective vision of a progressive Viksit Dilli.

On Tuesday, he reviewed the implementation status of the POCSO Act across the capital, along with the Commissioner of Police, Secretary (WCD), and Director (Education).
As per the official release, taking a serious view of child/student safety, the LG directed a comprehensive audit of schools across Delhi to systematically assess their adherence to the provisions and guidelines of the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agency)

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Good News For Agniveers: Delhi LG TS Sandhu Orders 20% Job Reservation For Them
Tags: Agniveer reservationTaranjit Singh Sandhu Delhi LG

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Good News For Agniveers: Delhi LG TS Sandhu Orders 20% Job Reservation For Them
Good News For Agniveers: Delhi LG TS Sandhu Orders 20% Job Reservation For Them
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