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Home > India News > Good News for Ladakh Residents, Supreme Court to Hear All Ladakh Cases via Video Conferencing on a Dedicated Day

Good News for Ladakh Residents, Supreme Court to Hear All Ladakh Cases via Video Conferencing on a Dedicated Day

"Once video-conferencing facilities are adequately available to the lawyers of the Ladakh Bench, the Supreme Court shall list all matters coming from Ladakh on a single day, and hear them on day to day basis also through videoconferencing," the CJI said.

"For close to a century, the High Court that served Ladakh sat beyond the Great Himalaya, reachable in winter only by air," the CJI said. (Photo: ANI)
"For close to a century, the High Court that served Ladakh sat beyond the Great Himalaya, reachable in winter only by air," the CJI said. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 11:42 IST

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant announced on Saturday that all Cases from Ladakh will be listed on single day and hear them through video conferencing. The CJI made the announcement while inaugurating the Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Leh, Now, Leh and Kargil lawyers can argue their cases without going to Delhi.
 
“Once video-conferencing facilities are adequately available to the lawyers of the Ladakh Bench, the Supreme Court shall list all matters coming from Ladakh on a single day, and hear them on day to day basis also through videoconferencing,” the CJI said.
 
“I want that Members of Leh and Kargil Bars are able to argue such cases before the Supreme Court without having to leave Ladakh, sparing litigants the time and cost of a journey to Delhi,” CJI added.
 
“For close to a century, the High Court that served Ladakh sat beyond the Great Himalaya, reachable in winter only by air,” the CJI said.
 
“Many never made it at all, and for them, the right to approach the High Court remained a right on paper.”
 
Justice Surya Kant emphasised that technology must play an important role in bridging geographical gaps and ensuring that people living in remote areas can effectively exercise their legal rights.
 
The new proposed arrangement is expected to provide huge relief to litigants from Ladakh by saving time, their travel expenses saving time and allowing legal proceedings to continue without the need to travel to Delhi.
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Good News for Ladakh Residents, Supreme Court to Hear All Ladakh Cases via Video Conferencing on a Dedicated Day

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Good News for Ladakh Residents, Supreme Court to Hear All Ladakh Cases via Video Conferencing on a Dedicated Day

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Good News for Ladakh Residents, Supreme Court to Hear All Ladakh Cases via Video Conferencing on a Dedicated Day
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Good News for Ladakh Residents, Supreme Court to Hear All Ladakh Cases via Video Conferencing on a Dedicated Day
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