CM Assures Justice In Gopalpur Gang Rape Case, BJP Questions Past BJD Governance

BJP Mahila Morcha President Aiswarya Biswal on Thursday hit out at the previous BJD government following the horrific gang rape of a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district. She accused the former regime of turning a blind eye to rising crimes against women.

“The rise in crimes against women in Odisha happened during the BJD’s long rule. Unfortunately, they failed to act. Sitting ministers and senior leaders were directly or indirectly involved in many such cases,” said Biswal.

She added that the current Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, had condemned the Gopalpur incident and ensured that swift and strict action would be taken.

“The CM has assured that the accused will be punished,” she stated.

What Happened at Gopalpur Beach?

On Monday evening, a 20-year-old student from Berhampur was visiting Gopalpur beach with her male friend when they were allegedly attacked by a group of 10 local youths, six adults, and four minors.

The group overpowered the couple and took them to a nearby secluded area.

According to Berhampur SP Sravana Vivek M, “Three of the accused raped the woman while others held her friend hostage. The incident took place around 8 PM.”

Police Arrest All 10 Accused

The police have arrested all ten suspects in connection with the case. “Six adults and four juveniles have been nabbed. We are ensuring a thorough investigation,” said the SP.

Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred in a zone outside their home police station, further complicating jurisdiction.

Congress Protests Turn Tense

In response to the crime, Congress workers staged a protest march on Wednesday, demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.

The march escalated into a clash with police as protesters approached the CM’s residence. Several Congress leaders were detained during the protest.

The incident has reignited political tensions in the state of Odisha.

While the BJP is placing blame on the BJD’s past governance for failing to safeguard women, opposition parties are questioning the current government’s ability to maintain law and order.

ALSO READ: India Launches Comprehensive Review Of DAP 2020 To Fast-Track Defence Modernisation And Self-Reliance