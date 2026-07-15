Gorakhpur–Panipat Expressway: How Rs 35,000 Crore Project Will Connect 22 Districts in Uttar Pradesh; Reduce Travel Time

Uttar Pradesh has become a state defined by its extensive network of expressways. The newly proposed Gorakhpur–Panipat Expressway is set to become one of northern India’s most ambitious road infrastructure projects. Stretching around 747 km, it will be significantly longer than Uttar Pradesh’s 594-km Ganga Expressway. The new expressway will greatly strengthen connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, bringing the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh much closer to Delhi-NCR. Proposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the project is estimated to cost over Rs 35,000 crore. The initial 6-lane design is built with the foresight to be widened to 8 lanes in the future.

Gorakhpur–Panipat Expressway: Travel Time to Delhi-NCR Cut to Just 8 Hours

According to reports, the Gorakhpur–Panipat Expressway will drastically reduce travel time between Gorakhpur and Haryana to just 8 hours, offering immense relief to commuters by cutting down the distance. Currently, traveling between these two destinations takes around 12 to 14 hours. The six-lane corridor will pass through 22 districts in Uttar Pradesh before entering Haryana and terminating near Panipat.

What is the Route for the Gorakhpur–Panipat Expressway?

Reports indicate that the expressway will enter Uttar Pradesh from the Bansi region in Siddharthnagar. It will then proceed through Mehdawal, Gorakhpur Sadar, and Campierganj in Sant Kabir Nagar, before extending toward the Hata area in Kushinagar. From there, the route will pass through Balrampur, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Lucknow, and Shahjahanpur. Moving further westward, the corridor will cut through Budaun, Moradabad, Meerut, and Shamli, among other districts, before finally terminating at Panipat in Haryana.

Which 22 Districts of UP Fall Along the Gorakhpur–Panipat Expressway?

The expressway is designed to seamlessly link the eastern, central, and western regions of Uttar Pradesh. Eastern and Central UP districts include Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Balrampur, Bahraich, Basti, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Lucknow, Sitapur, and Shahjahanpur. The Western UP districts are Budaun, Rampur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Bijnor, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli.

NHAI Commences Land Acquisition Process

The NHAI has already commenced the land acquisition phase for this massive project. The multi-lane corridor will span across numerous villages in Uttar Pradesh. Reports highlight that while the infrastructure brings massive development, local farmers in the affected areas have raised concerns regarding the potential impact of land acquisition on regional agricultural production.

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