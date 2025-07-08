LIVE TV
Government And Sri Aurobindo Society Joins Hands To Improve Inclusive Education For Children With Disabilities

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) has signed an MoU with the Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) to promote inclusive education in India. Under the 'Rupantar Programme', SAS will implement 'Project Inclusion' via mobile and web platforms to train teachers and education professionals. The initiative will provide e-certificates, foster innovative inclusive teaching techniques, and conduct R&D in inclusive education.

Govt and Sri Aurobindo Society join hands for inclusive education via Project Inclusion, bringing hope to children with disabilities across remote regions.

Published By: Arzu Seth
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 18:39:57 IST

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), which is part of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) on July 7, 2025, in New Delhi. This initiative aims to promote inclusive education for children with disabilities.

The MoU between DEPwD and SAS targets boosting the skills of educators, school counsellors, general teachers, additional stakeholders, and rehabilitation experts, thus reinforcing the inclusive education framework in the nation.

As per the MoU, Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) will execute ‘Project Inclusion’ through a mobile application and web platform under its ‘Rupantar Programme’.

The initiative will offer training sessions, grant e-certificates upon completion, raise awareness, and foster innovation in inclusive teaching techniques and resources. SAS will also engage in research and development efforts to advance the quality of inclusive education in the country.

The project will extend its reach to remote and underserved areas, including challenging locations such as Leh, through a specific initiative called the “Leh Inclusion Initiative.”

This partnership and initiative provide a ray of hope for millions of children with disabilities who have often felt ignored in the education system.

Tags: educationEducation For ChildrenSri Aurobindo Society

