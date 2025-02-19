Government Calls To Ban Apps Tampering Caller Identities of Unsuspecting Users

In a decisive move to combat cyber fraud, the central government has issued an advisory to social media giants like Facebook, Instagram, and X, instructing them to take down applications that allow users to manipulate their caller IDs.

In a decisive move to combat cyber fraud, the central government has issued an advisory to social media giants like Facebook, Instagram, and X, instructing them to take down applications that allow users to manipulate their caller IDs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The directive, issued by the Ministry of Communications, specifically targets applications facilitating Calling Line Identification (CLI) spoofing—a deceptive practice where callers alter their displayed phone numbers to mislead recipients. The ministry emphasized that obtaining telecom identifiers such as SIM cards or other communication credentials through fraudulent means is a punishable offence under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. Violators could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to ₹50 lakh, or both.

Rising Concerns Over CLI Fraud

Caller ID spoofing has become a major tool for scammers, enabling them to disguise their identity and trick individuals into revealing sensitive personal or financial details. Fraudsters often exploit apps that mask their real numbers, impersonating banks, government agencies, or even trusted contacts to carry out scams.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The government’s decision to issue the advisory was prompted by a recent incident where a social media influencer allegedly demonstrated how users could manipulate their caller ID, raising concerns over the misuse of such technology.

Strict Compliance Measures for Platforms

According to the advisory, any application that enables tampering with telecom identifiers—such as CLI, IP addresses, or IMEI numbers—violates provisions of the Telecommunications Act. The ministry has, therefore, directed social media and application hosting platforms to remove such content immediately.

“Any application that facilitates the alteration of telecom identifiers is effectively aiding in cyber offences. Social media platforms and app hosting services must ensure that such applications or content promoting CLI tampering are removed in compliance with the Telecommunications Act, 2023,” the official statement read.

To ensure strict enforcement, the government has mandated all concerned platforms to submit a compliance report to the Department of Telecommunications by February 28. Failure to adhere to these guidelines could result in further regulatory action.

Also Read: Who Will Be Delhi’s Next Chief Minister? Here’s What NewsX Predicts