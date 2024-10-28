Government Is Expected To Initiate Census In 2025, Congress Demands Caste Census

According to sources, the government plans to initiate the next population census in 2025, following a four-year delay. This extensive survey is expected to begin in 2025 and will likely extend into 2026.

After the census concludes, the delimitation process for Lok Sabha constituencies will begin, with an anticipated completion date around 2028, the sources noted.

This update comes amid calls from various opposition parties for a caste-based census. However, the government has yet to announce a decision, and specific details regarding the upcoming census process have not been disclosed.

On the same, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh comments on the census, says, “It means that the long-delayed Census that was due in 2021 will finally be conducted soon. But there is still absolutely no clarity on two crucial issues.”

He also lists various questions based on the the expected Census 2025.

Question 1. Will this new Census include a detailed enumeration of ALL castes in the country, in addition to that of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes that has been done in every Census since 1951? According to the Constitution of India, such a Caste Census is the sole responsibility of the Union Government.

Question 2. Will this Census be used for determining the strength of each state in the Lok Sabha as provided for in Article 82 of the Constitution of India (which says that the first Census taken after the year 2026 and the publication of its results will the basis of any such reconstitution)? Will this work to the disadvantage of states that have been pioneers in family planning?

He also added, “It would be most appropriate if an all-party meeting is held soon to get clarity on these two vital issues.”

Census Resumes After Four-Year Delay

Originally planned for 2021, the national census, conducted every decade to refresh the National Population Register (NPR), was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With this delay, the census schedule is also anticipated to shift.

Signaling the possible resumption of the long-awaited census activities, the central government recently extended the tenure of Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, the current Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, through August 2026.

