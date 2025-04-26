Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
Government Issues Advisory Banning Live Coverage Of Defence Operations After Pahalgam Terror Attack | National Security Alert

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a strict advisory banning live coverage of defence operations and security movements.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to all media platforms to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces.

The advisory has come days after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

“In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security-related operations,” said the advisory issued on Sunday.

“Specifically: No real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on ‘sources-based’ information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken. Premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel,” it added.

The advisory said the past incidents have underscored the importance of responsible reporting.

“During the Kargil war, the Mumbai terror attacks (26/11), and the Kandahar hijacking, unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests,” it said.

It noted that media, digital platforms, and individuals play a vital role in safeguarding national security.

“Apart from the legal obligations, it is a shared moral responsibility to ensure that our collective actions do not compromise ongoing operations or the security of our forces,” the advisory said.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has earlier already issued advisories to all TV channels to adhere to Rule 6(1)(p) of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021). Rule 6(1)(p) states that “No programme should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government, till such operation concludes”.

The advisory said that such a telecast is in violation of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and is liable for action.

“Therefore, all TV channels are advised not to telecast live coverage of anti-terrorist operation and movement by the security forces in the nterest of national security. Media coverage may be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government till such operation concludes,” it said.

“All stakeholders are requested to continue exercising vigilance, sensitivity and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in service of the nation,” it added.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government in any action against perpetrators of the terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

A number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has announced a series of measures, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, in a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from ANI)

