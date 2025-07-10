LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Education > One Lakh Job Vacancy In Railways, 50,000 Applicants To Be Notified

One Lakh Job Vacancy In Railways, 50,000 Applicants To Be Notified

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued over 9,000 appointment letters in the first quarter of FY 2025–26 and plan to offer more than 50,000 appointments by the end of the financial year, the Ministry of Railways confirmed.

Job Vacancy In Railways

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 12:52:07 IST

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) department has released offer leeter to 9,000 applicants in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The ministry confirmed that it plans to offer 50,000 appointments this year. 

Railway Carrying Massive Employment Drive 

According to the ministry, conducting CBTs for such large-scale recruitment requires significant planning and coordination. The RRBs have recently adopted a new policy to allocate exam centres closer to the candidates’ places of residence.

This approach prioritises women and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), aiming to make the exam process more accessible. The strategy has led to an increased number of exam centres and additional human resources to ensure a fair and transparent examination environment.

Over 1 Lakh Vacancies Notified Since 2024: Railways

The ministry said that RRBs have issued 12 recruitment notifications since 2024, covering 1,08,324 vacancies as per the published annual recruitment calendar. It added that the boards will release appointments for over 50,000 candidates in the upcoming financial year 2026-27 as well. The recruitment activity remains part of the Railways’ ongoing commitment to fill critical roles across various departments and ensure efficient public service delivery.

RRBs Introduce E-KYC and 100% Jammers for Exam Transparency

To improve exam transparency and fairness, the Railway Ministry said RRBs have used Aadhar-based E-KYC authentication for the first time in a recruitment drive of this scale. The initiative achieved more than 95% success in verifying candidate identities. Additionally, jammers have been deployed 100% across all RRB exam centres to prevent cheating through electronic devices. The ministry emphasised that these security enhancements aim to uphold the integrity of the recruitment process.

Must Read: 4.4 Magnitude Of Earthquake Hits Delhi NCR: Why Is Delhi Prone To Earthquakes?

Tags: Government JobsRailway Job VacancyRRB

More News

US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?