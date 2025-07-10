One Lakh Job Vacancy In Railways, 50,000 Applicants To Be Notified

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) department has released offer leeter to 9,000 applicants in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The ministry confirmed that it plans to offer 50,000 appointments this year.

Railway Carrying Massive Employment Drive

According to the ministry, conducting CBTs for such large-scale recruitment requires significant planning and coordination. The RRBs have recently adopted a new policy to allocate exam centres closer to the candidates’ places of residence.

This approach prioritises women and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), aiming to make the exam process more accessible. The strategy has led to an increased number of exam centres and additional human resources to ensure a fair and transparent examination environment.

Over 1 Lakh Vacancies Notified Since 2024: Railways

The ministry said that RRBs have issued 12 recruitment notifications since 2024, covering 1,08,324 vacancies as per the published annual recruitment calendar. It added that the boards will release appointments for over 50,000 candidates in the upcoming financial year 2026-27 as well. The recruitment activity remains part of the Railways’ ongoing commitment to fill critical roles across various departments and ensure efficient public service delivery.

RRBs Introduce E-KYC and 100% Jammers for Exam Transparency

To improve exam transparency and fairness, the Railway Ministry said RRBs have used Aadhar-based E-KYC authentication for the first time in a recruitment drive of this scale. The initiative achieved more than 95% success in verifying candidate identities. Additionally, jammers have been deployed 100% across all RRB exam centres to prevent cheating through electronic devices. The ministry emphasised that these security enhancements aim to uphold the integrity of the recruitment process.

