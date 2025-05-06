Government Launches Rs 1.5 Lakh Cashless Treatment Scheme For Road Accident Victims Nationwide

Govt announces Rs 1.5 lakh cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims, covering all citizens at designated hospitals across India for seven days.

In a landmark step to strengthen emergency healthcare in India, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced a nationwide cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims, providing coverage up to Rs 1.5 lakh per person, per accident, for treatment at designated hospitals within seven days of the incident.

According to an official notification, any person injured in a road accident involving a motor vehicle anywhere in the country will be eligible, regardless of class or category. This means citizens from all backgrounds can access free treatment under this new central government initiative.

Coverage Limited to Designated Hospitals

The notification clearly states that treatment expenses up to Rs 1.5 lakh per individual will be provided only at designated hospitals that are part of this scheme. In cases where accident victims are taken to non-designated hospitals, only stabilisation treatment will be covered, as per the official guidelines.

The goal is to ensure timely, quality medical intervention to reduce fatalities and long-term injuries caused by road accidents.

National Health Authority to Lead Implementation

The National Health Authority (NHA) has been appointed as the implementing agency for this crucial program. The NHA will work in coordination with the police, hospitals, and State Health Agencies to roll out the scheme across the country. A dedicated portal will manage processes such as hospital onboarding, victim treatment, and payment to hospitals.

States and UTs Will Act as Nodal Agencies

Each State Road Safety Council in Indian states and Union Territories will function as the nodal agency within their respective regions. Their responsibilities include:

Coordinating with the NHA

Onboarding designated hospitals

Monitoring treatment delivery

Ensuring timely payment to hospitals

Handling other related operational activities

This multi-level collaboration is intended to ensure smooth and fast delivery of medical services to accident victims.

To ensure effective execution and transparency, the central government will form a Steering Committee to oversee and monitor the scheme. The committee will evaluate progress and help resolve any implementation challenges on a national level.

This nationwide rollout follows a successful pilot program that was initiated on March 14, 2024, by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The insights and success of the pilot laid the groundwork for this large-scale implementation.

