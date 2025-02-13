Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Government Of Karnataka Signs MoU With Swiss-Indian Chamber Of Commerce (SICCI) At Invest Karnataka 2025

In a significant move to enhance global business ties, the Government of Karnataka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Swiss-Indian Chamber of Commerce (SICCI) during the Global Investors Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025.

In a significant move to enhance global business ties, the Government of Karnataka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Swiss-Indian Chamber of Commerce (SICCI) during the Global Investors Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025. The agreement was formalized in the presence of Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Shri M.B. Patil, alongside representatives from 19 leading Swiss companies, reinforcing Karnataka’s appeal as a top investment destination.

Alignment with Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA)

This MoU coincides with the recently signed Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and TEPA member countries. The agreement aims to strengthen economic relations and trade, boosting the confidence of Swiss companies looking to expand their operations in Karnataka.

Key Objectives of the MoU

The primary goal of the MoU is to foster collaboration and facilitate structured dialogue between Swiss enterprises and the Karnataka government. Through this partnership, both parties seek to:

  • Enhance business opportunities
  • Promote knowledge exchange
  • Explore potential investments in Karnataka’s key sectors

Strategic Advantages of Karnataka

SICCI representatives highlighted Karnataka’s numerous advantages that make it an attractive destination for investment, including:

  • A well-developed infrastructure
  • A highly skilled workforce
  • A thriving innovation and startup ecosystem

Future Prospects and Economic Growth

The signing of this MoU is expected to create new opportunities for Swiss enterprises to engage with Karnataka’s dynamic economy. This collaboration aims to drive mutual growth and innovation, further cementing Karnataka’s reputation as a global hub for business and investment.

Filed under

Government Of Karnataka

