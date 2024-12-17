Government To Refer One Nation One Election Bill To JPC For Scrutiny: Law Minister

The Union Law Minister announced in the Lok Sabha that the government is open to sending the bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination and further deliberation.

The Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled two significant constitutional amendment bills on Tuesday, in the Lok Sabha aimed at implementing simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. These bills have sparked considerable debate and opposition among several political parties, leading to the government’s proposal to send them to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny.

The bills introduced include the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Arjun Ram Meghwal, while presenting the bills, suggested that the government is willing to refer them to the JPC for detailed examination and discussion.

This move follows a recommendation from various MPs for a more thorough review of the bills, which propose the simultaneous holding of Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. These changes would impact the entire electoral process in India and would require significant constitutional amendments.

Opposition Opposes One Nation One Election Bill

The introduction of these bills has sparked a strong reaction from several opposition parties, including Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the Trinamool Congress. Many MPs have voiced concerns about the potential impact on the Constitution’s fundamental principles.

Congress MP Manish Tewari vehemently opposed the bills, arguing that they violate the Constitution’s basic structure doctrine. He stated in the Lok Sabha that the bills fall beyond the legislative competence of the House and urged the government to withdraw them. “Introduction, consideration of ‘One Nation, One Election’ bills beyond the legislative competence of this House, urge govt to withdraw it,” Tewari said.

Similarly, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to centralize power and create a form of ‘dictatorship.’ He criticized the BJP for introducing the bills without sufficient consultation or debate, claiming that the changes would undermine the spirit of the Constitution. “Within two days, the Constitution Amendment Bill has been brought to end the basic spirit and the basic structure of the Constitution,” Yadav remarked, aligning himself with Tewari’s objections.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee also opposed the bill, accusing the government of prioritizing personal political agendas over democratic reforms. He expressed concerns that the bill would undermine the federal structure of India. “This proposed bill hits the basic structure of the Constitution itself. If any bill actually hits the basic structure of the Constitution, that is ultra vires,” Banerjee stated, emphasizing that state governments and legislative assemblies should not be subordinated to the central government or Parliament.

Key Provisions Of ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to facilitate simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill proposes several key amendments to the Constitution, including the addition of Article 82(A), which would allow for synchronized elections for both the Lok Sabha and all state legislative assemblies.

Additionally, the bill suggests amendments to Articles 83, 172, and 327, which govern the duration of parliamentary and assembly terms and the power of Parliament to establish election-related provisions. These changes would ensure that elections are aligned to a five-year term for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Under the provisions of the bill, if either the Lok Sabha or any state assembly is dissolved before completing its term, mid-term elections would be held only for that legislature, with the remainder of its term being completed in alignment with the Lok Sabha’s term. This change could significantly alter the current system of staggered elections, potentially reducing election-related expenses and ensuring more efficient use of resources.

The bill also stipulates that the provisions will come into effect on an “appointed date” as notified by the President. This date would follow the 2029 general elections, with simultaneous elections slated to begin in 2034.

The ‘One Nation, One Election‘ proposal has received strong backing from the ruling BJP and its allies, who have included the plan in their 2024 election manifesto. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a vocal advocate for the idea, arguing that it will streamline the election process and reduce the administrative burden on the country. However, the proposal has faced fierce resistance from opposition parties and political activists who argue that it could diminish democratic accountability and weaken the federal structure.

