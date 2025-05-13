Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?

The Union government has officially withdrawn its directive that led to the blocking of the YouTube news channel 4PM News Network, the Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday. The move has provided temporary relief to journalist Sanjay Sharma, the channel’s editor.

The Union government has officially withdrawn its directive that led to the blocking of the YouTube news channel 4PM News Network, the Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday. The move has provided temporary relief to journalist Sanjay Sharma, the channel’s editor, but the larger legal battle over the constitutional validity of India’s internet blocking rules is far from over.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih was hearing the petition filed by Sharma, who had moved the court after his channel was abruptly taken down citing “national security” and “public order” concerns.

Kapil Sibal Says Interim Relief No Longer Needed, Focuses on Constitutional Challenge

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Sharma, told the court that the blocking order had now been revoked by the government. Because of this, the request for interim relief — essentially an urgent stay on the ban — had become unnecessary.

But Sibal was clear that the bigger issue still needed attention.

He urged the court to continue hearing the core argument in the petition: that the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009 — particularly Rules 8, 9, and 16 — are unconstitutional. These rules allow the government to block online content without giving the affected party any notice or opportunity to defend themselves.

The bench agreed and ordered the petition to be tagged with other similar pending cases that are already being heard by the court.

SC Previously Refused Interim Relief Without Govt’s Side

This wasn’t the first time the court had looked into Sharma’s plea. Last week, the same bench led by Justice Gavai had issued notices to the Union government, Ministry of Home Affairs, and YouTube, asking them to respond to the petition.

Back then, when Sibal had requested urgent relief, the judges said they were not willing to pass any stay order without first hearing the government’s side.

Petition Slams ‘Shadow Censorship’ and Lack of Transparency

In his petition filed through advocate Talha Abdul Rahman, Sharma made strong constitutional arguments. He said that the government failed to even provide him with a copy of the blocking order or the complaint that led to it — which he argued was a violation of both statutory law and the Constitution.

“Rules 8, 9, and 16 of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009, which permit blocking without notice or hearing, are violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), and 21 of the Constitution, as they oust the principles of natural justice and enable a shadow regime of censorship devoid of transparency or accountability,” the petition said.

It also argued that the Constitution does not allow the government to remove content without giving a hearing, no matter the reason.

“‘National security’ and ‘public order’ are not talismanic invocations to insulate executive action from scrutiny. They are constitutionally recognised grounds under Article 19(2), but are subject to the test of reasonableness and proportionality,” Sharma’s plea added.

The petition said it was impossible to even challenge the government’s decision, because officials refused to reveal what specific content was considered offensive. That left Sharma without any way to defend his work or exercise his right to free speech and a fair hearing.

Editors Guild of India Condemns Govt’s Move, Backs Need for Reform

The case has also drawn strong reactions from media watchdogs.

The Editors Guild of India put out a press statement last week expressing concern over the takedown of 4PM News Network. The Guild described it as an “opaque use of executive power, without prior notice or opportunity for response.”

It said that arbitrary decisions to block content are a serious threat to press freedom and the right to free expression, especially when the content in question involves journalism.

“Arbitrary takedown orders undermine the fundamental right to freedom of speech,” the Guild said, adding that it was time for a more transparent and accountable system to be put in place — especially when it comes to news reporting.

“National security cannot become a pretext to silence critical voices or independent reporting,” the Guild warned.

What’s Next? Supreme Court to Decide Future of India’s Censorship Rules

Now that the immediate ban on 4PM News Network has been lifted, the focus will shift to the Supreme Court’s upcoming hearings on the constitutionality of India’s IT Blocking Rules.

The case is part of a growing number of legal challenges that argue the current system gives too much unchecked power to the government to censor online content — without any requirement to explain or justify such decisions publicly.

For journalists like Sanjay Sharma, the fight is no longer just about one blocked channel — it’s about protecting free speech and transparency in an increasingly digital India.